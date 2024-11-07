A severe winter storm is moving across eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas, with some regions expecting up to 24 inches of snow. The National Weather Service cautions that this storm, which will last until Thursday at 5 p.m. MST, will bring significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions, especially in Sherman County, Kansas, and Cheyenne, Kit Carson, and Yuma counties in Colorado.

The storm’s intensity could cause near-zero visibility and impassable roadways on major routes such as Interstate 70 from Flagler, Colorado, to Goodland, Kansas, and Highway 385. Officials anticipate the worst conditions overnight Wednesday and Thursday, with further snowfall aggravating concerns on already treacherous roads.

Residents are encouraged to postpone unnecessary travel and to bring emergency supplies if journeys is unavoidable. Travelers in Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado can get updates by calling 511. As the storm advances, snow accumulations could have a considerable impact on the region, causing transportation and safety issues.

