A 23-year-old woman has been charged with her role in a series of street takeovers in Cleveland that included dangerous stunts, fireworks, and disruptions to public services.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley stated Monday that Ashlyn Rogers will face charges for planning and engaging in seven street takeovers on September 28 and 29.

According to officials, Rogers directed and coordinated the takeovers by sending instructions and new locations to participants via her Instagram profiles.

She was allegedly present at a takeover on West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue, driving her white 2020 Infiniti Q50.

The indictment also included Tyrique Loury, 20, of Garfield Heights, and Jordan McDonald.

Prosecutors allege that the two men were involved in all seven takeovers, including those near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue, East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and the I-90 freeway.

At each location, we spotted McDonald’s gray 2023 Dodge Charger performing burnouts and donuts.

The takeovers allegedly stopped intersections, prohibited emergency vehicles from passing, and jeopardized public safety.

People threw off fireworks, destroyed a police car, and allegedly carried guns and masks. An airsoft gun injured a cop during the event, and three males sustained gunshot injuries.

Rogers, apprehended on October 22, has been charged with aggravated rioting, interrupting public service, and possession of criminal equipment.

Loury, arrested on October 23, and McDonald, arrested on October 15, face various charges, including aggravated riot, failure to comply, and tampering with evidence.

