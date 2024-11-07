A man has recently been sentenced to 48 years in jail for his role in two separate murders.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Timothy Bernal received a sentence in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

In May 2023, Bernal fatally shot Chad Munoz and then instructed others to dispose of his remains.

During the inquiry after Munoz’s death, authorities linked Bernal to the death of Austen Mole a few months prior.

In February 2023, authorities reported the disappearance of Mole, a 25-year-old artist and producer known as “Prince Azlynn,” near 19th Street and Camelback Road.

Officials discovered Mole’s body at the bottom of a canal near 16th and Baseline Road on March 31. According to officials, the victim’s body was weighed down by cinder blocks. Officials reportedly shot Mole after a fight with Bernal.

According to MCAO, both murders occurred while Bernal was on probation.

