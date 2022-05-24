Kanawha man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse, drug charges
KANAWHA — A Kanawha man charged with sexual abuse and drug charges after allegedly assaulting a woman last year has pleaded not guilty.
A criminal complaint says a woman accused 19-year-old John Deutsch of drugging and sexually assaulting her in August of last year. The complaint says Deutsch gave the woman Xanax, which incapacitated her, and assaulted her when she was unable to consent. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her. Investigators say the results of a sexual assault kit connected DNA to Deutsch. A search of Deutsch’s home found a bar of Xanax as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Deutsch has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and a controlled substance violation. He was due in court today for his arraignment hearing, but he filed a written plea of not guilty in Hancock County District Court. A trial date at last check had not been set.
If convicted of all the charges, he could face up to 14 years in prison.