K-Pop Star Moon Bin Found Dead At Home

April 20, 2023 5:32AM CDT
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021 Asia Artist Awards in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2021. Moon Bin was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency said Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Seoul, South Korea (AP) — Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, has been found dead at his home in Seoul, according to his management agency.

The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to his home Wednesday evening because he wasn’t responding to contacts.

Police are investigating his death but have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Officials at Seoul’s Gangnam district police station did not respond to calls for comment.

Moon Bin’s management agency, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his death, saying that he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky” and that fellow artists and company officials were mourning him with “very deep sadness and shock.”

