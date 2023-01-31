Judge approves competency hearing for Ft. Dodge mother accused of murdering baby

Taylor Blaha, Brandon Thoma (KFVD photo)

FORT DODGE — A judge has approved a competency hearing for the Fort Dodge mother accused of killing her infant daughter — but denied a request for a new lawyer.

District Court Judge Christopher Polking cited Taylor Blaha’s refusal to meet with her current court appointed attorney on several occasions and said it was not likely that Blaha would be more cooperative with a new lawyer. One of her arguments and requesting new counsel was that she has a learning disability.

Blaha and the baby’s father Brandon Thoma are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter. Blaha is scheduled to go to trial on February 28th and Thoma goes to trial on August 8th.