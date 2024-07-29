The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has recently granted $1.4 million to 77 school entities to support the development of future special educators. The objective of this funding is to tackle the existing scarcity of highly qualified teachers in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, the key to building a bright future for our students lies in having a sufficient number of competent and fairly compensated teachers in our schools. The grant funding provided will aid in our mission to cultivate a strong workforce of educators in the Commonwealth. By motivating current students to pursue a career in teaching and by providing them with opportunities to gain practical experience and explore various career options, we are preparing the groundwork to ensure the success of Pennsylvania’s students for generations to come.

The focus of the grants is on Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs). These organizations are encouraged to create or enhance opportunities that involve hands-on learning. The objective is to involve high school and college students in activities that promote understanding and cooperation with individuals who have disabilities.

Current educators will guide students through structured activities and programs aimed at teaching them how to provide support to students with disabilities. These hands-on experiences are designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience for students.

As part of its wider campaign to attract and keep talented teachers within Pennsylvania, this initiative is a key aspect of PDE’s strategy. Through working closely with educational leaders, PDE is committed to establishing a consistent stream of competent educators who are equipped to provide exceptional education to students of all ages.

This move to award grants is a crucial step in tackling the problem of teacher shortage and ensuring that students with disabilities are provided with the necessary support.

