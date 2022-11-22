John Lee announces he’s stepping down from MCHS head football coach position, will stay as an assistant

MASON CITY — John Lee has announced that he is stepping down as the head football coach at Mason City High School for the second time.

Lee met with his team this morning to inform them of his decision to step away from the head coaching position, but he will continue to be an assistant coach to aid someone else with the drive and energy to build a program from the bottom up.

Lee was the program’s coach from 2000 to 2009 and then returned in the fall of 2020.

In his second stint as head coach, he had a record of 11-14, with a 4-5 record the past two seasons.