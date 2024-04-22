Iowa’s U.S. House delegation backs aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

WASHINGTON — The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House have voted to send $95 billion of emergency assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

In written statements, Congressman Randy Feensta said :while some want us to turn our backs on an ally like Israel,” he will not and Congressman Zach Nunn said “America must be unwavering in its support of Israel.” Neither mentioned Ukraine or Taiwan.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said in her written statement that President Biden’s foreign policy has shown “weakness” to our adversaries and the package would “keep America out of conflict.”

In a video statement after Saturday’s votes, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said supporting our allies “against tyrannical dictatorships and communist governments is completely necessary.”

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the package as soon as Tuesday.