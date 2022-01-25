      Weather Alert

Iowa’s December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Jan 25, 2022 @ 10:44am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December, a state agency reported Tuesday.

The rate was down from November’s 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly.

Iowa’s rate was ranked 20th nationally. Neighboring Nebraska continued to have the nation’s lowest rate at 1.7%.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

