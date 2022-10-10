Iowa Transportation Commission to hear about proposed improvements to State Highway 122 Tuesday

MASON CITY — The Iowa Transportation Commission meets tomorrow and will hear from Mason City officials about the proposed improvements to State Highway 122 on the city’s west side.

The City Council last month accepted a feasibility study of the highway between the western city limits and Winnebago Way, recommending to the Iowa Department of Transportation a reconstruction of the highway with multi-lane roundabouts at five major intersections instead of traffic signals being used.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says they hope to convince the commissioners that the stretch of road needs to be placed in the DOT’s improvement program. “That study and that presentation will include a summary of the study, the condition of the road as it is currently, the need for placement and why the community is advocating for that, and then the path forward on the intentions of the city, and the actual request for funding. Hopefully we’ll be able to get in the five-year funding window that the commission will consider.”

Burnett says the proposed transformation of the highway wouldn’t happen quickly. “I know five years sounds like a long time, but when you’re talking about a stretch of road like that, it is an incredible undertaking. As we’ve seen with the work on North and South Federal, obviously some considerable work that’s taken place there, utilities, lighting, and on top of the pavement.”

The Iowa Transportation Commission meets in downtown Des Moines.