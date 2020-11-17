      Weather Alert

Iowa passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as pace accelerates

Nov 17, 2020 @ 10:59am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa surpassed 2,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, as the number of residents succumbing to the virus continues to rapidly increase.

Iowa marked 1,000 deaths from the virus on Aug. 19, five months into the pandemic.

But it took less than three months for the state to reach 2,000 deaths, and the 3,000-mark will be reached far quicker under current trends.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the state has been averaging more than 20 deaths per day over the last week. That’s triple the rate from just two months ago.

With cases skyrocketing and hospitals filling up, daily deaths appear likely to increase further in the short term.

Roughly 3 of 4 of the 2,023 people who have died have been age 70 or older. A majority were men, and nearly half were residents of long-term care facilities. About five dozen have been under the age of 50.

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds warns patients may be turned away from hospitals if Covid surge continues
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story