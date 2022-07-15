Iowa farmers are warned of looming propane shortage
DES MOINES — The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare for liquid propane shortages this fall.
CHS CEO Jay Debertin says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds. “CHS doesn’t export propane, we consume it here, but it is impacting the market,” Debertin says, “so I think supply planning for propane is going to be really, really key.”
He says farmers can’t afford to wait until they know with certainty what propane drying needs are going to be at harvest. “Because by then it may be too late to get supply plans put in place and have it when you need it,” Debertin says, “because it’s such a short season, and it goes so fast.”
Debertin is more confident about fall fertilizer supplies but says prices could remain elevated.