Iowa Democratic Wing Ding cancelled over COVID fears
CLEAR LAKE — Organizers of an annual political event at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake are cancelling this year’s gathering.
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding had been scheduled for August 20th, but according to a tweet on the group’s Twitter account, it’s been cancelled because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid. Wing Dings of the past have featured presidential hopefuls and Democrats seeking state office.
The event is a fundraiser for several county-level Democratic Parties in northern Iowa.