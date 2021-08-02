      Weather Alert

Iowa argues open-records law is not ‘well-recognized’ policy

Aug 2, 2021 @ 5:53am
Polly Carver-Kimm (File photo screenshot from Zoom news conference)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Iowa are arguing the state’s open-records law is not a “a well-recognized public policy” and does not give job protections to employees who fulfill public information requests. 

They are making that assertion in asking a judge to dismiss a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Polly Carver Kimm, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s former longtime communications director. 

Carver Kimm contends that the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds pressured her bosses to strip her duties after the pandemic began last year and later forced her to resign because of her willingness to release records and data sought by journalists and the public. 

The attorney general’s office says Carver Kimm was an at-will employee and that no clear public policy was jeopardized by her firing.

For the latest

Trending
Central Iowa woman who passed bad checks in Mason City wanted for probation violation
Governor slams new federal mask guidelines
Riders face high heat as they leave Fort Dodge
Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in rural Rockford
Mason City man's murder trial to move forward despite defense counsel wanting delay, defendant objected
Connect With Us