Noelle, a 6-year-old girl, received a special recognition at city hall on Friday when she was presented with her very own gavel.

Last year, the children tragically lost their 29-year-old mother, Marquisha Williams, at the hands of their father. Since then, the family has been providing the children with an abundance of love and support.

During her kindergarten graduation in May, Noelle, Williams’ 6-year-old daughter, expressed her aspiration of becoming a judge. Since then, her video has garnered widespread attention and support from individuals across the nation, who are eagerly encouraging her to chase after her dreams.

“Noelle’s graduation ceremony was a beautiful occasion, just like her mommy. However, she has a completely different personality, and I absolutely adore it,” expressed Norvette Chavis, Noelle’s grandmother. “Your mommy would be filled with happiness and pride, seeing how far you’ve come, Noelle.”

Noelle, adorned in a magnificent ballgown and bedecked with sparkling jewels, was bestowed with a gavel of her very own on a bright Friday morning at St. Louis City Hall.

Marquisha’s children have successfully completed their initial round of grief counseling, as mentioned on the GoFundMe page. This significant milestone comes only seven months after the heartbreaking loss of both their parents.

