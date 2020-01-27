      Breaking News
Hy-Vee to turn former Hampton Shopko location into Dollar Fresh store

Jan 27, 2020 @ 10:55am

Hy-Vee has announced they are acquiring six former Shopko locations throughout Iowa, including one in north-central Iowa, and turning them into Dollar Fresh brand stores by late this summer. .

Hy-Vee says their Dollar Fresh locations are designed to offer customers in smaller communities a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services.

The six new locations are Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville, and Vinton.

The first Dollar Fresh store opened in Osceola in the fall of 2018 with four other Iowa locations opening since then.

