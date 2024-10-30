Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the teen boy shot and killed inside a shop on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on October 23, Kansas City police dispatched them to the area of East 36th Street and Indiana Avenue in response to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they reported finding an adult man with gunshot wounds inside a business. Later, they discovered that the victim was a 16-year-old boy named Eli Newton.

Officers tried to help Newton recover until emergency services arrived. Later, authorities reported that he had died at the scene.

The KCPD reported the shooting of another individual, an adult man. The KCPD rushed him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early investigations showed that the incident could have been the result of a brawl within the business. However, the police did not provide any information about the potential outcome of the fight.

Police said they arrested a person of interest and are investigating the death as a homicide.

The KCPD is asking anybody with information regarding the killing to contact Homicide Detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. You can do it anonymously.

Reference Article