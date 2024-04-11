House GOP’s school safety bill clears Senate, with changes

FILE – The Iowa State Capitol Building is visible before sunrise in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Republicans in Iowa’s House of Representatives have approved a bill that would criminalize the death of an “unborn person” — over Democrats’ concerns about how it might impact in vitro fertilization. The legislation passed by the House, Thursday, March 7, 2024, and awaiting Senate action would outline penalties for causing death or serious injury to an unborn person. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate has passed a bill giving schools some legal protection if staff with a professional gun permit volunteer to respond to a shooting on school grounds.

Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake, says 20 Iowa school districts have expressed interest in having policies that allow armed staff on school grounds. “In 2001 there were 30 school shootings compared to 327 school shootings in 2023. It is a trend, my colleagues, that is not going away,” Rowley says. “This bill provides an option for school districts.”

Republican Senator Lynn Evans of Aurelia, a retired superintendent, says parents want school officials to explore every option — including this one — to keep students safe. “We live a pretty comfortable, safe life in Iowa. It only takes seconds for that comfortable life to be taken away,” Evans said. “I get a pit in my stomach just thinking about, talking about this issue.”

The bill passed with the support of 30 Republican senators and opposition from 14 Democrats. If the bill becomes law, school staff who volunteer to seek a professional permit to undergo training, including how to respond to an active shooter.

Senator Sarah Trone-Garriott, a Democrat from Waukee, says the required training is not rigorous enough. “This bill asks me to put my child’s life into someone else’s hands, but says that person doesn’t have to put in the work to ensure they are up to the task,” Trone-Garriott said. “This is terrifying.”

Senator Molly Donahue, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids who’s a teacher, says the legislature should be taking other kinds of steps to protect students. “We could be investing far more funding in mental health resources…to identify the supports for students who may pose a risk to themselves or others,” Donahue says. “We could be funding enhanced training for staff on emergency procedures, crisis intervention and threat recognition.”

The bill won approval in the Iowa House weeks ago, but Senate Republicans removed a section of the bill that would have established state grants for schools that hire private security or police to patrol school buildings. The bill, which goes back to the House for review, still requires Iowa’s largest school districts to have a police officer or private security guard inside each high school building.