Hollywood Writers Begin Strike, Late-Night Shows Go Dark

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night TV shows including “The Tonight Show” and “The Daily Show” will begin airing reruns as unionized writers soured by Hollywood’s low pay in the streaming era went on strike Tuesday for the first time in 15 years.

The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts, and it comes as streaming services are under growing pressure from Wall Street to show profits.

Some 11,500 film and television writers represented by the Writers Guild of America walked out after failing to reach a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.