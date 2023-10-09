Hinson would support Scalise or Jordan for House Speaker

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been back in her northeastern Iowa district on the recess following the ouster of the House Speaker.

“The feedback that I’ve heard from the last few days has been abundantly clear, people are really frustrated. They want us to resolve this. They want us to get back to governing, and they want to fight the Biden agenda. And so that’s what I intend to do,” Hinson says.

The Republican from Marion says she supports Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise as the next speaker. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is getting some support, and Hinson says she would be okay with that. “He’s doing amazing work in our conference and on the Judiciary Committee. So I may have picked a different endorsement here. But I think we are very lucky to have great men stepping up to run for speaker and so I’m excited to see how things go next week,” she says.

Hinson can’t say if there will be any consensus among House Republicans when the meet to select the new speaker. “Both sides will present their arguments, and I’m sure both sides have compelling arguments. But I think if there’s one thing that I’ve heard from members, it’s that there is a shared goal of coming to a consensus quickly,” Hinson says.

Hinson says Republicans saw what can happen when eight members join with all the Democrats to oust a Republican Speaker. She says that is “abhorrent and shouldn’t be allowed to happen going forward.”