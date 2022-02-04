High speed chase in Mason City leads to drug bust
Ethan Longie
MASON CITY — A high speed chase through southwestern Mason City earlier this morning has led to the arrest of two people on drug charges.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 2:00 AM, a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 4th Southwest and South Taft, where the driver of the vehicle fled with a pursuit starting. Deputies pursued the vehicle throughout the southwestern part of town and onto 19th Southwest, where the vehicle was finally stopped at the intersection of 19th and South Eisenhower.
The driver, 28-year-old Ethan Longie of Bismarck North Dakota, had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for a probation violation regarding a prior weapon offense, while a passenger, 27-year-old Shawn Rodriguez Young of St. Paul Minnesota, was found to have a valid arrest warrant for a probation violation regarding drugs out of Minnesota. During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found multiple items of narcotics, including suspected fentanyl and a large quantity of methamphetamine.
Both men have been charged with possession with the intent to deliver meth, a Class B felony, as well as possession of marijuana. Longie was also charged with possession of fentanyl, eluding, having an expired registration, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Both men are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.