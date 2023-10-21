High school football playoffs Round of 16 pairings
ROUND OF 16
7 p.m., Friday, October 27
CLASS 3A
POD A
Harlan Community (6-3) at Creston (9-0)
Nevada (7-2) at Webster City (7-2)
POD B
Fort Madison (6-3) at Solon (8-1)
Assumption, Davenport (7-2) at West Delaware (6-3)
POD C
Humboldt (5-4) at Williamsburg (8-1)
Independence (7-2) at Mount Vernon (8-1)
POD D
Algona (6-3) at Sioux Center (8-1)
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (8-1) at Clear Lake (8-1)
CLASS A
POD A
Lake Mills (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)
East Buchanan (7-2) at Lisbon (9-0)
POD B
MMCRU (7-2) at Woodbury Central (9-0)
Logan-Magnolia (8-1) vs. Akron-Westfield (8-1), at LeMars
POD C
West Hancock (8-1) at Starmont (8-1)
Maquoketa Valley (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)
POD D
Central Decatur (6-3) at Madrid (9-0)
Lynnville-Sully (8-1) at ACGC (9-0)
CLASS 5A
POD A
Linn-Mar, Marion (4-5) at Southeast Polk (9-0)
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (6-3) at Cedar Falls (6-3)
POD B
Sioux City, East (5-4) vs. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (8-1), at Williams Stadium
Johnston (5-4) at Ankeny (6-3)
POD C
Valley, W.D.M. (4-5) at Pleasant Valley (8-1)
Prairie, Cedar Rapids (5-4) at Waukee (7-2)
POD D
Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Waukee Northwest (7-2)
Iowa City, City High (6-3) at Bettendorf (7-2)
CLASS 4A
POD A
Newton (6-3) at Western Dubuque (8-1)
Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (7-2)
POD B
LeMars (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)
ADM (6-3) at Denison-Schleswig (7-2)
POD C
Norwalk (5-4) at Glenwood (7-2)
Pella (6-3) at Bondurant-Farrar (7-2)
POD D
Ballard (5-4) at North Polk (7-2)
Indianola (6-3) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (7-2)
CLASS 2A
POD A
Roland-Story (7-2) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)
Clarinda (7-2) at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (7-2)
POD B
Union, LaPorte City (3-6) at Van Meter (9-0)
Mid-Prairie, Wellman (5-4) at PCM (7-2)
POD C
Western Christian, Hull (7-2) at West Lyon (8-1)
New Hampton (4-5) at Spirit Lake (8-1)
POD D
Jesup (6-3) at Monticello (8-1)
Camanche (5-4) at Mediapolis (7-2)
CLASS 1A
POD A
Pella Christian (7-2) at Grundy Center (9-0)
Dike-New Hartford (6-3) at Sigourney/Keota (8-1)
POD B
AHSTW (6-3) at Underwood (8-1)
Treynor (8-1) at OABCIG (7-2)
POD C
Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-1) at Emmetsburg (7-2)
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (7-2) at South Hamilton (8-1)
POD D
West Branch (6-3) at MFL MarMac (8-1)
Wilton (8-1) at Regina, Iowa City (8-1)
EIGHT-PLAYER
POD A
Moravia (8-2) at Winfield-Mount Union (9-0)
WACO (7-1) at Don Bosco, Gilbertville (8-1)
POD B
Exira-EHK (6-3) at Bedford (9-0)
Lenox (8-1) at Audubon (8-1)
POD C
West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at CAM, Anita (9-0)
St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) at Bishop Garrigan, Algona (8-1)
POD D
Iowa Valley (7-2) at Clarksville (10-0)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at Central City (8-1)