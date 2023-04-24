High Line Trail groundbreaking takes place in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — The groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for the first phase of the new High Line Trail in downtown Mason City.

When completed, the trail will stretch from the city’s south side along an abandoned Union Pacific Railroad line, cross over the East State Street bridge and a second historic railroad trestle over Willow Creek, and end near Lime Creek Nature Center.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the trail is one of the components of trying to become one of the outdoor recreation capitals of the Midwest. “We stand today on this historic bridge, building for the future by honoring our past, standing on the shoulders of so many who have worked before us and so many who are working today. They had a dream that this shining River City that we love could be a great example of everything good about Iowa. Thank you for making that dream become a reality today.”

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says there were many different partners that helped get this project to this point. “The Active Living and Transportation Commission, Parks & Rec Board, just so many different partners have really persisted through this time period to make this project a reality. It’s a huge undertaking, it’s a historic investment in outdoor recreation here in Mason City, building upon the work on removing the low-head dams on the Winnebago and so many other efforts that are really creating just a fantastic place to raise a family, to enjoy the outdoors, and to come visit as we see through tourism.”

Steve Bailey from the group North Iowa Human Power Trails thanked city leaders and volunteers that started the idea of the High Line Trail several years ago. “It’s a project like this that jump-started our own organization. Connectivity throughout the city and the future trails of Mason City is really key, whether it’s biking or hiking or water, this trail is super important. The other thing is separating motorists from cyclists and pedestrians is super, super important, so we’re really excited for this project and seeing it all come to fruition.”

The High Line Trail is part of the $4.5 million Destination Iowa Grant from the state and federal government.