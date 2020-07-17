Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Watches in effect for our listening area on Saturday

For the latest information, click here
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-
Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-
Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-
Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-
Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-
Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,
Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy,
Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,
Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,
Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames,
Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon,
Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee,
Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart,
Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk,
Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola,
Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr,
Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville,
and Bloomfield
329 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE…All of Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur, particularly those working or participating
outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/desmoines
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-
Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Clark-
Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-
Crawford-Richland-Grant-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,
Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha,
Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia,
Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls,
La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua,
Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville
235 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values 100 to 105 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-
McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-
Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-
Freeborn-
Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City,
Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson,
Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings,
New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,
Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
238 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.