Governor Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

September 21, 2023 11:54AM CDT
First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, husband of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (Official photo)

DES MOINES — Kevin Reynolds, the husband of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The governor issued a written statement this morning revealing her husband’s diagnosis. Reynolds said the couple has “every reason to be optimistic,” as their doctor has assured them there have been “significant advancements” in lung cancer treatment.

Kevin and Kim Reynolds have been married for 41 years. She described her husband as her “anchor” throughout their marriage and Reynolds said she will be the same for him as he begins treatment. “We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors,” Reynolds said. “We know God is wish us on this journey.”

