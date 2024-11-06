A preschool student in Georgia found a loaded gun in their backpack instead of a packed lunch and packed school officials and law authorities to respond.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the child’s parent inadvertently placed the gun in the child’s bag after replacing the original one due to cracking.

On Monday morning, the toddler went to the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center to look for food and stumbled upon the weapon.

The child informed the instructor, who immediately removed the bag and contacted the Marietta Police Department. When authorities arrived at the incident, they discovered no intent to hurt and no weapon shown in the classroom.

“Based on their interviews with the child and parent in question, (Marietta Police Department) confirmed the child’s normal school backpack was broken, and the parent hurriedly sent the child to school with a different bag today, not realizing the weapon was inside,” the school’s director, Christine Ramirez, told MDJ on Tuesday.

The event is presently being investigated, and it is unclear whether charges against the parent have been resolved.

