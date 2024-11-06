Police released photos on Tuesday of a suspect wanted in connection with an October stabbing to the lower back.

According to authorities, the attack occurred on October 22 at around 5:45 p.m., while a 31-year-old male was strolling near 713 8th Avenue in Manhattan.

Police said an unidentified male approached the victim and stabbed him in the lower back.

It was unknown what caused the attack or whether it was random.

The suspect ran westbound on West 45th Street to an unknown place.

The victim arrived at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with a major laceration.

