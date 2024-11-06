Two men were arrested on Monday by the FBI and Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force after a high-speed chase near Salt Lake City. The chase reached speeds of 110 miles per hour.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that investigators had been tracking 36-year-old Timothy Barfield for weeks and believed that he was re-entering the state of Utah on Monday.

The FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force officials successfully identified the vehicle driven by Barfield, and the responding agents immediately recognized Caleb Graham, the passenger, as a secondary suspect.

The officers would disable the vehicle by spiking the tires once it reached a speed of 110 miles per hour. Then, the suspects would attempt to flee on foot towards the southeast, covering a distance of approximately one mile before eventually being apprehended by the authorities.

According to the police, the vehicle threw a backpack which contained a significant amount of illicit substances. Inside the backpack, authorities discovered 13.8 grams of fentanyl powder, 6000 fentanyl pills, 440 grams of methamphetamine, 471 grams of cocaine, 107 grams of crack cocaine, along with marijuana and a scale.

The federal review for indictment is currently pending in the case as investigators have discovered an additional 7 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, and several firearms at a residence where Caleb and Timothy were known to be living. This search took place four months before their arrest.

Graham and Barfield may be charged with several offenses, which may include possession with intent to distribute, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and reckless driving.

