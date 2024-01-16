KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Garner man arrested, accused of firing handgun at moving pickup truck

January 16, 2024 11:19AM CST
GARNER — A Garner man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun at a moving vehicle.

The Garner Police Department says shortly before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, an officer was on patrol and observed a male subject firing one round from a handgun in the direction of a moving pickup truck that was occupied by three people.

The round struck the side of the truck, but there were no injuries. 

38-year-old Michael Marciniak was arrested on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Police Chief Tim Dodge says the incident is still under investigation with no ongoing threat to the general public.

