KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Garage destroyed by rural Clear Lake fire

April 15, 2024 6:48AM CDT
Share
Garage destroyed by rural Clear Lake fire

CLEAR LAKE — A garage was destroyed by fire over the weekend in rural Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called to a structure fire at 9722 230th Street shortly after 2:20 Sunday afternoon. On arrival, the department found a fully-involved detached double stall garage on fire, with firefighters extinguishing the fire and protecting the home from any extension of the fire.

The department says the garage and its contents were a total loss, including four riding lawn mowers and a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. The loss was estimated at $45,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be embers from an earlier controlled burn that was thought to be extinguished. No injuries were reported.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man dead after motorcycle vs. deer collision in Plymouth
2

Review of wrong Powerball number report is complete
3

US Ag Secretary Vilsack hopes Iowa will reconsider not participating in summer food assistance program for students
4

Davenport man charged with murdering Clear Lake man in 2022 gunfire incident in Cedar Falls
5

Mason City council approves construction contract for Willow Creek Riverwalk project