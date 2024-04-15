Garage destroyed by rural Clear Lake fire

CLEAR LAKE — A garage was destroyed by fire over the weekend in rural Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called to a structure fire at 9722 230th Street shortly after 2:20 Sunday afternoon. On arrival, the department found a fully-involved detached double stall garage on fire, with firefighters extinguishing the fire and protecting the home from any extension of the fire.

The department says the garage and its contents were a total loss, including four riding lawn mowers and a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. The loss was estimated at $45,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be embers from an earlier controlled burn that was thought to be extinguished. No injuries were reported.