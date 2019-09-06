Friday September 6th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND
== FRIDAY
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam. com — “This Week in College Football” 6:00 PM; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake at Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30 PM
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Waterloo West — pre-game 6:40, kickoff 7:00
– 93.9 KIA, 939kia.com — Newman vs. Bishop Garrigan — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
== SATURDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Rutgers — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00
BOSTON (AP) — Eddie Rosario knew he was the only chance Minnesota had at avoiding extra innings when he saw J.D. Martinez’s drive heading for the big left field wall at Fenway Park.
Rosario was positioned perfectly for the bounce off the Green Monster and delivered a strike to home plate for the final out, preserving the Twins’ 2-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Rafael Devers tested Rosiaro’s arm and lost when he attempted to score from first base on Martinez’s double with two outs in the ninth.
Pinch-hitter Willians Astudillo drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with just the second hit of the night for the Twins, who compensated by capitalizing on nine walks.
Clutch as Astudillo was, the play of the night belonged to Rosario. After playing the Green Monster correctly, which is no easy task for visiting left fielders at Fenway, Rosario’s throw reached catcher Jason Castro on one hop.
The Twins took two of three in Boston and extended their AL Central lead to 6 1/2 games over Cleveland. They will be back home this weekend hosting the Indians for three games.
The Red Sox lost for the third time in five games, further diminishing their chances of making the postseason after winning the World Series last year.
WAVERLY — The Clear Lake football team hits the road for the first time this season as they travel to Waverly-Shell Rock. The Lions rolled past Osage 56-12 in the opener last week, and coach Jared DeVries says he was pleased with his team’s focus during the game.
Clear Lake faces a Go-Hawk team that DeVries says is a good test for his team in the second week.
Waverly-Shell Rock beat North Fayette Valley 18-7 in their opener last week. You can hear the Clear Lake/Waverly-Shell Rock game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The night starts out with the Big Ten preview show “This Week in College Football” at 6:00, followed by the “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” at 6:30. The pre-game for the Lions and Go-Hawks starts at 6:45 with kickoff from Waverly at 7:30.
MASON CITY — Mason City High will try to bounce back from a tough loss at Fort Dodge last week as they host Waterloo West at Mohawk Field tonight. Mohawk coach Brandon Krusey says his team is trying to move past last week’s 65-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Krusey says he’s been pleased with the attitude of his team despite last week’s loss.
Waterloo West picked up a 26-19 win over crosstown rival Waterloo East last week. You can hear the Mason City-Waterloo West game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:40 with the kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.
=== At halftime of tonight’s Mason City-Waterloo West game, this year’s inductees into the Mohawk Athletic Hall of Fame will be honored. KGLO’s Tim Fleming will be honored as well as former football and track coach Bill Moore, multi-sport athlete Brian Randall, swimmer Jean Gordon and the 1987-1988-1989 girls swimming teams who won three state titles.
MASON CITY — Newman opens up the home portion of their schedule tonight hosting Bishop Garrigan of Algona. The Knights suffered a 24-8 loss to Lake Mills last week as freshman Max Burt led the way with 73 yards passing and 36 more yards rushing. Garrigan is also looking for their first win of the season after dropping a 13-8 decision last week at home to Emmetsburg. You can hear the Newman-Garrigan game on 93.9-FM KIA The Country Moose and 939kia.com with the kickoff at 7 o’clock with the pre-game starting at about 6:45.
— Week 2 high school football schedule — all non-district games
Algona at Hampton-Dumont
Charles City at New Hampton
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Humboldt
Nashua-Plainfield at Belmond-Klemme
North Butler at Central Springs
Saint Ansgar at Osage
Spirit Lake at Forest City
West Fork at Lake Mills
West Hancock at Emmetsburg
== 8-man
Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett
Rockford at Kee
— Volleyball scores from Thursday night
Humboldt 25-25-25, Clear Lake 11-6-20
Nashua-Plainfield 25-25-25, Newman Catholic 23-22-14
Belmond-Klemme 25-25-25, Eagle Grove 19-5-18
Forest City 25-25-25, North Union 10-11-20
Lake Mills 22-25-27-14, Bishop Garrigan 25-12-25-25
North Butler 25-25-25, Central Springs 23-20-15
Osage 25-25-25, Saint Ansgar 11-13-6
West Fork 25-21-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 16-25-15-12
2019 SECOND Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Sidney 10-1 2
2 North Tama 7-0 4
3 Janesville 2-2 3
4 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 3-1 5
5 Tripoli 2-1 1
6 Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic 5-2 6
7 Wapsie Valley 2-0 10
8 Montezuma 5-3 7
9 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-3 9
10 Southwest Valley 3-0 NR
11 East Mills 2-1 8
12 Fremont Mills 1-1 12
13 Lamoni 2-0 14
14 Lisbon 4-0 NR
15 BCLUW 4-2 13
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (12), Central Elkader (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Western Christian of Hull 5-3 1
2 Osage 2-0 2
3 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 8-0 3
4 Van Buren 6-0 5
5 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 6
6 Wilton 9-0 7
7 Underwood 5-1 11
8 Grundy Center 7-1 12
9 Hudson 4-1 4
10 Mediapolis 0-0 10
11 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 NR
12 Boyden-Hull 3-1 NR
13 Central Lyon 5-2 9
14 Ridge View 2-0 NR
15 Lake Mills 2-0 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (8), West Monona (13), Woodward-Granger (14), Tri-Center (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 2-0 1
2 Tipton 4-0 3
3 West Liberty 5-0 5
4 Union 5-0 6
5 Dike-New Hartford 2-2 4
6 Davenport Assumption 1-0 7
7 Spirit Lake 8-1 11
8 Carroll Kuemper Catholic 5-1 2
9 New Hampton 5-0 9
10 Red Oak 5-1 12
11 Sioux Center 4-0 15
12 MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1 8
13 Humboldt 4-2 10
14 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 1-2 14
15 Albia 8-0 NR
Dropped Out: Cherokee (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 2-0 1
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1 2
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 5
4 West Delaware 4-1 3
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1 4
6 Lewis Central 2-2 6
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-0 7
8 North Scott 9-1 9
9 Norwalk 5-3 10
10 Clear Creek-Amana 3-3 8
11 Gilbert 7-3 11
12 Winterset 1-0 14
13 Knoxville 8-0 15
14 Pella 7-1 NR
15 Charles City 3-1 NR
Dropped Out: Glenwood (12), Fairfield (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 8-0 1
2 Ankeny 6-1 3
3 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 4
4 Waukee 8-2 5
5 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 6-3 2
6 Ankeny Centennial 3-2 6
7 Pleasant Valley 5-0 7
8 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 5-0 8
9 Iowa City Liberty 6-0 9
10 Iowa City High 2-1 12
11 Bettendorf 5-0 NR
12 Southeast Polk 5-3 NR
13 Indianola 7-3 10
14 Johnston 1-2 14
15 Sioux City East 2-2 15
Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt (11), Ottumwa (13)