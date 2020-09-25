Friday September 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Webster City — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30
93.9 KIA-FM, 939kia.com — Newman vs. Lake Mills — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake looks to snap a three-game losing streak as they host Hampton-Dumont-CAL for homecoming tonight. The Lions are 1-3, but losing those three games by a combined four points. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says the team has been trying to identify the smaller problems as they try to get back on the winning track.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL is also 1-3 coming into tonight’s game and DeVries says they will provide a challenge.
Kickoff between Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL is scheduled for 7:30 tonight, with the pre-game starting at 6:45 on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com
MASON CITY — Newman celebrates homecoming tonight as they host Lake Mills in the Knights’ first home game of the season. Both teams are 3-1 overall with Newman 1-1 in the district and Lake Mills 2-0 in district play. You can hear the Newman-Lake Mills game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose at 939kia.com with the pre-game at 6:45 and kickoff set for 7 o’clock.
WEBSTER CITY — Mason City hits the road with a trip to Webster City. The Mohawks are 2-0 after winning their opening game at Marshalltown, having a two-week layoff due to COVID-19, and then coming back with a homecoming win over Boone last week. Mason City coach John Lee says some of the mistakes made last week against Boone can’t be made tonight against Webster City.
Lee says the Mohawk defense will have to be prepared in trying to contain Webster City’s single wing offense.
You can hear the Mason City-Webster City game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock with kickoff from Webster City slated for 7:30.
— rest of area high school football schedule:
== 3A District 2
Mason City at Webster City
Boone at Gilbert
Ballard vs. Humboldt at Boone
== 3A District 3
Decorah at Charles City
Waterloo East at Epworth Western Dubuque
West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock
== 2A District 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clear Lake
Algona at Iowa Falls-Alden (non-district)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West Marshall (non-district)
Not playing due to COVID precautions — Forest City, Roland-Story
== 1A District 2
LeMars Gehlen at Belmond-Klemme (non-district)
Pocahontas at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Southeast Valley at South Central Calhoun
== 1A DIstrict 4
Osage at Jesup
Central Springs at Denver
Sumner-Frederickburg at Waterloo Columbus (non-district)
== A District 2
West Hancock at Alta-Aurelia
North Union at BIshop Garrigan
Manson Northwest Webster at St. Edmond
== A District 3
Lake Mills at Newman
Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork
St. Ansgar at North Butler
== 8-Man District 2
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville
AGWSR at Rockford
Janesville at Tripoli
Turkey Valley at Clarksville
Kee at North Iowa (non-district)
AMES — Iowa State University athletic director Jaimie Pollard announced Thursday that they will allow fans into the next home football game on October 3rd against Oklahoma.
Pollard says they made the decision after a drop in the number of positive tests for the coronavirus. He projects there will be around 15,000 fans at the game.
ISU had first said it was going to allow 25,000 in for the season opener earlier this month — but the school president then reversed that decision and there were no fans at the game.
— high school volleyball last night
Mason City 3-2 Ames (25-15, 15-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13)
Lake Mills 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-22, 25-19, 25-16)
2020 FIFTH Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 24
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Osage 14-0 2
2 Mount Vernon 11-1 1
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 16-2 3
4 Unity Christian 8-2 4
5 Union 15-3 5
6 West Liberty 16-0 7
7 Davenport Assumption 11-1 6
8 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9
9 Independence 12-2 10
10 Red Oak 10-3 13
11 Humboldt 16-0 14
12 Roland-Story 13-4 11
13 Sioux Center 10-6 12
14 Cherokee 12-5 NR
15 Knoxville 13-2 NR
Dropped Out: Nevada (8), Des Moines Christian (15)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 11-5 1
2 Wilton 21-0 3
3 Dike-New Hartford 17-3 2
4 Beckman Catholic 16-4 4
5 Boyden-Hull 12-5 5
6 East Sac County 16-0 7
7 Underwood 13-3 6
8 Denver 15-4 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 10-5 9
10 Hudson 18-6 13
11 Jesup 12-6 10
12 South Hardin 14-6 12
13 West Branch 11-4 11
14 Aplington-Parkersburg 10-5 NR
15 AC/GC 11-2 15
Dropped Out:
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2
2 Janesville 15-1 4
3 Holy Trinity Catholic 12-5 1
4 Springville 13-1 5
5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-1 6
6 New London 9-3 3
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 11-5 8
9 Belle Plaine 6-4 9
10 Newell-Fonda 10-2 10
11 Southeast Warren 13-0 11
12 East Mills 15-1 15
13 WACO 17-1 NR
14 BCLUW 9-5 14
15 Saint Ansgar 9-4 NR
Dropped Out: Council Bluffs St. Albert (12), Edgewood-Colesburg (13),
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 1
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-1 2
3 Glenwood 18-1 3
4 North Scott 12-2 4
5 Western Dubuque 11-7 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 6
7 Marion 10-5 7
8 West Delaware 18-6 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 9-3 9
10 Gilbert 15-7 10
11 Clinton 11-6 13
12 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-3 14
13 Bondurant-Farrar 12-4 11
14 Oskaloosa 7-4 NR
15 Harlan 11-4 NR
Dropped Out: Pella (12), Lewis Central (15)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 12-1 1
2 Ankeny 9-2 2
3 Pleasant Valley 6-0 3
4 Cedar Falls 16-2 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 8-1 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 5-3 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 12-1 8
9 Urbandale 8-3 9
10 Waukee 7-5 10
11 Bettendorf 4-1 11
12 Dubuque Senior 11-6 NR
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Linn-Mar 9-5 14
15 Johnston 8-3 NR
Dropped Out: Ottumwa (12), Sioux City East (15)