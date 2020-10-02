Friday October 2nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Humboldt — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00
93.9-FM KIA, 939kia.com — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake at West Marshall — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
STATE CENTER — Clear Lake tries to bounce back from another single-point loss last week as they travel to 9th-ranked West Marshall in a Class 2A District 3 contest tonight. The Lions are 1-4, losing those four games by a combined five points. Coach Jared DeVries says with everybody making the playoffs this year, his coaching staff continues to try to prepare the squad for the post-season.
DeVries says West Marshall will provide a challenge for his ballclub.
You can hear the Clear Lake-West Marshall game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:45 with kickoff from State Center scheduled for 7:30
MASON CITY — Mason City will try to bounce back from a road loss last week at Webster City as they host Humboldt in Class 3A District 2 play. Mohawk coach John Lee says his defense will be challenged tonight.
You can hear the Mason City-Humboldt game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:30 tonight with kickoff from Mohawk Field slated for 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Newman hosts 2nd-ranked St. Ansgar in a Class A District 3 contest tonight. The Knights are 4-1 after a homecoming win against Lake Mills. St. Ansgar is a perfect 5-0 after a 28-0 win at North Butler last week. You can hear the Newman-St. Ansgar game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
— rest of the area football schedule for tonight:
== 3A District 2
Humboldt at Mason City
Ballard at Boone
Webster City at Gilbert
== 3A District 3
Charles City at Waterloo East
Epworth Western Dubuque at West Delaware
Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah
== 2A District 3
Clear Lake at West Marshall
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story
Iowa Falls-Alden at Anamosa (non-district)
== 1A District 2
Pocahontas at Belmond-Klemme
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Southeast Valley
== 1A District 4
Denver at Osage
Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Jesup at Waterloo Columbus (non-district)
== A District 2
North Union at West Hancock
Bishop Garrigan at Manson Northwest Webster
St. Edmond at Alta/Aurelia
== A District 3
St. Ansgar at Newman
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
West Fork at Lake Mills
== 8-Man District 2
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
West Bend-Mallard at North Iowa (non-district)
Riceville at West Central Maynard (non-district)
Tripoli at AGWSR
Turkey Valley at Janesville
— high school volleyball Thursday night
Forest City 3-0 Clear Lake (25-21, 25-16, 25-14)
St. Ansgar 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-11, 25-18, 25-7)
Central Springs 3-0 West Fork (25-14, 25-14, 25-16)
Spirit Lake 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-15, 25-22, 25-21)
Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 Charles City (27-25, 25-15, 25-16)
2020 SIXTH Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, October 1
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Janesville 19-2 2
2 Wapsie Valley 12-4 1
3 Holy Trinity Catholic 17-5 3
4 Springville 17-2 4
5 Gehlen Catholic 17-5 8
6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 5
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-1 7
8 New London 10-5 6
9 Southeast Warren 15-0 11
10 Newell-Fonda 15-3 10
11 Saint Ansgar 14-4 15
12 Belle Plaine 10-5 9
13 Lisbon 15-3 NR
14 WACO 20-2 13
15 North Butler 15-4 NR
Dropped Out: East Mills (12), BCLUW (14)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 13-7 1
2 Wilton 23-0 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 19-3 3
4 Boyden-Hull 13-5 5
5 East Sac County 17-0 6
6 Beckman Catholic 20-6 4
7 Underwood 14-3 7
8 Denver 21-4 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 15-6 9
10 Hudson 19-6 10
11 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 14-10 NR
12 Jesup 14-8 11
13 West Branch 12-5 13
14 Van Meter 11-3 NR
15 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-6 14
Dropped Out: South Hardin (12), AC/GC (15)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Osage 16-1 1
2 Mount Vernon 15-2 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-2 3
4 Unity Christian 10-3 4
5 Union 20-3 5
6 West Liberty 18-0 6
7 Davenport Assumption 12-1 7
8 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-3 8
9 Independence 14-2 9
10 Red Oak 12-3 10
11 Humboldt 24-0 11
12 Roland-Story 17-4 12
13 Sioux Center 12-7 13
14 Cherokee 13-5 14
15 Forest City 13-7 NR
Dropped Out: Knoxville (15)
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-1 1
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-4 2
3 Glenwood 18-1 3
4 North Scott 13-2 4
5 Western Dubuque 12-7 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 19-6 6
7 Marion 12-5 7
8 West Delaware 21-7 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 9
10 Gilbert 17-7 10
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-3 12
12 Clinton 13-9 11
13 Oskaloosa 10-6 14
14 Decorah 12-5 NR
15 Bondurant-Farrar 14-8 13
Dropped Out: Harlan (15)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 14-2 1
2 Ankeny 12-2 2
3 Cedar Falls 20-2 4
4 Pleasant Valley 10-1 3
5 Ankeny Centennial 9-2 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 8-4 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 6-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 13-1 8
9 Urbandale 9-3 9
10 Dubuque Senior 12-6 12
11 Johnston 11-4 15
12 Waukee 8-10 10
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Bettendorf 5-3 11
15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-7 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)