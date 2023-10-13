Friday October 13th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Marion — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake at Humboldt — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football at Wisconsin — pre-game 1:00, kickoff 3:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women’s basketball — exhibition vs. DePaul at Kinnick Stadium — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

HUMBOLDT — Clear Lake looks to wrap up the Class 3A District 2 title tonight as they travel to face Humboldt. The Lions are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in district play and have risen to the #1 spot in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s playoff ranking system. Coach Aaron Stensland says his team is more focused on tonight’s game instead of the rankings.

Stensland says he expects Humboldt coach Derrick Elman will have his team prepared to bounce back after a loss to Algona last week.

After being in the Class 3A semifinals the last two years, Humboldt is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district play heading into the final two weeks of play against Clear Lake and Webster City. You can hear the Clear Lake-Humboldt game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

MARION — Mason City hits the road tonight to face 10th-ranked Marion in a Class 4A District 2 game. The Riverhawks are 2-5 overall after a tough loss to Waverly-Shell Rock and now face a Marion team that escaped Decorah with a 28-21 victory. Coach Josh Reuter says his team will be prepared for the challenge of another ranked team.

You can hear the Mason City-Marion game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:15 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30

MASON CITY — Newman closes out their regular season by traveling to #4 West Hancock in a Class A District 2 game. The Knights are 2-5 after losses to St. Ansgar and North Union and they’ll face an Eagles squad looking to secure a top-four spot in the Iowa High School Athletic Association playoff standings. The Eagles are currently third in those playoff standings, and a top-four finish ensures West Hancock would host the first three rounds of the Class A playoffs. Kickoff tonight in Britt is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— Week 8 area high school football schedule

== Class A District 2

Newman at #4 West Hancock

#2 St. Ansgar at Lake Mills

Belmond-Klemme at West Fork

North Union at Sibley-Ocheyedan (non-district)

== Class A District 3

North Butler at AGWSR

#8 Wapsie Valley at Nashua-Plainfield

North Mahaska at North Tama

== Class 1A District 3

#5 MFL-Mar-Mac at Central Springs

Dike-New Hartford at Denver

Aplington-Parkersburg at #3 Sumner-Fredericksburg

== Class 2A District 2

Forest City at Okoboji

Estherville Lincoln Central at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

#5 Spirit Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

== Class 2A District 3

Oelwein at Osage

Waukon at New Hampton

(Thursday) Crestwood 14, North Fayette Valley 7

== Class 3A District 2

#2 Clear Lake at Humboldt

Algona at Webster City

Charles City at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

== Class 4A District 2

Mason City at #10 Marion

Decorah at #2 Western Dubuque

Waverly-Shell Rock at Waterloo East

AMES — Iowa State bids for its first road win of the season with a visit to Cincinnati in Big 12 play. The Cyclones stood 1-2 after a loss at Ohio but have bounced back to win two of their last three.

That is Cyclone tight end Easton Dean who says they remain focused on improvement even though they have been playing better the last few weeks.

Though more confident after a win over TCU Dean says the Cyclones must remain hungry.

Dean says he was confident the offense would improve after struggling early in the season.

Kickoff in Cincinnati on Saturday is scheduled for 11:00 AM

DES MOINES — Two of the three unbeatens in the Pioneer Football League race collide in Des Moines on Saturday when St. Thomas of Minnesota visits Drake. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in the league race after wins over Morehead State of Kentucky and Valparaiso.

That’s Drake coach Todd Stepsis.

St. Thomas’ defense came up big the past two weeks in wins over Dayton and Butler.

St. Thomas is 3-0 coming into the contest.

MASON CITY — The Forest City girls and Lake Mills boys won the Top of Iowa Conference cross country titles on the NIACC course in Mason City on Thursday. On the girls side, Forest City had four runners in the top 14 to win the team title with 57 points. North Iowa was second with 77, followed by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Central Springs and Osage in the top five. Newman was sixth with 137 points. Addison Voelker of North Butler won the girls race in a time of 20:19. Lake Mills had four in the top 13 to edge Forest City for the boys team title, 46-to-56. Garner-Hayfield Ventura was third, followed by North Butler and Eagle Grove in the top five. Newman was ninth with 244 points. Justin Rygh of Lake Mills won the boys race in a time of 17:21, edging North Iowa’s Gavin Grunhovd by 17 seconds. You can see the full results of the Top of Iowa Conference cross country meet by clicking here

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team picked up a three sets to one win over Iowa Lakes in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play last night in Mason City as part of NIACC’s Unite and Fight match raising money to fight cancer with all the proceeds going to the MercyOne Cancer Center in Mason City. NIACC won the first set 25-18, dropped the second 19-25, then won the last two 25-19 and 26-24. Alyssa Wickersheim recorded three ace serves to push her career total to 102, becoming the sixth NIACC player in school history to record 100 aces. NIACC improves to 11-19 overall and 2-7 in the conference and will host Marshalltown Community College on Saturday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brock Faber got his first NHL goal in the first period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 41 shots for a season-opening shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Florida Panthers 2-0. Joel Eriksson Ek assisted on Faber’s goal and scored on a 4-on-3 in the second period. Gustavsson took it from there to pick up where he left off in goal in his strong debut last season with the Wild. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 19 saves. The Wild raised their record to 9-1-1 in season openers at Xcel Energy Center. They are 11-2-3 all-time at home against the Panthers.