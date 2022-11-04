Friday November 4th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Black Hawk College-Moline — women 6:00, men 8:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Iowa High School Scoreboard Show — 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football at Purdue — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00

BRITT — West Hancock hosts North Linn in a Class A quarterfinal round football game tonight in Britt. The 10-0 and top-ranked Eagles are looking for their third trip to the UNI-Dome in four years after winning the title last year. 6th-ranked North Linn is 9-1 after beating Newman 28-14 in the round of 16 last week. The winner will play in the semifinal round next Thursday during the day.

== other Class A quarterfinals tonight

Pod A — #9 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at #4 Woodbury Central (10-0)

Pod C — #7 East Buchanan (9-1) at #3 Grundy Center (10-0)

Pod D — #5 AHSTW of Avoca (10-0) at #2 Lynnville-Sully (10-0)

== Class 1A quarterfinals tonight

Pod A — Western Christian of Hull (8-2) at #4 West Sioux (9-1)

Pod B — #5 MFL MarMac (9-1) at #3 West Branch (10-0)

Pod C — Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at #1 Van Meter (9-1)

Pod D — #8 Pella Christian (9-1) at #2 Underwood (10-0)

== Class 2A quarterfinals tonight

Pod A — #6 West Lyon (8-2) at #2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0)

Pod B — #5 Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (9-1) at #4 Spirit Lake (10-0)

Pod C — Crestwood (7-3) at #10 Dubuque Wahlert (8-2)

Pod D — Centerville (8-2) at #1 Williamsburg (10-0)

== Class 3A quarterfinals tonight

Pod A — #8 Nevada (8-2) at #1 Harlan (9-1)

Pod B — #4 Solon (8-2) at #2 Mount Vernon (10-0)

Pod C — #3 Independence (10-1) at #5 Humboldt (9-1)

Pod D — #7 North Polk (8-2) at #6 ADM (9-1)

== Class 4A quarterfinals tonight

Pod A — #8 Indianola (7-3) at #2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)

Pod B — #7 North Scott (8-2) at #3 Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)

Pod C — #10 Glenwood (7-3) at #1 Lewis Central (10-0)

Pod D — #4 Carlisle (9-1) at #5 Iowa City Liberty (9-1)

== Class 5A quarterfinals tonight

Pod A — Waukee Northwest (6-4) vs. #2 West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines

Pod B — #10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at #4 Southeast Polk (9-1)

Pod C — #6 Johnston (7-3) at #3 Ankeny (9-1)

Pod D — West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at #5 Cedar Falls (8-2)

== 8-Man quarterfinals last night

Pod A — #1 Remsen St. Mary’s 63, #10 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

Pod B — #6 Lenox 32, Fremont-Mills 8

Pod C — #7 Newell-Fonda 46, #5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Pod D — #2 WACO 52, Montezuma 7

You can hear all the scores from tonight’s quarterfinal round games on the final edition of the Iowa High School Scoreboard Show for the season from 10:00-11:30 on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com

CORALVILLE — The state volleyball tournament wrapped up in Coralville on Thursday with championship matches in all five classes:

Class 5A Championship — Iowa City Liberty 20-25-25-25, Pleasant Valley 25-17-22-22

Class 4A Championship — Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-22-25-25, Clear Creek-Amana 16-25-23-12

Class 3A Championship — Davenport Assumption 25-25-25, Sioux Center 23-16-21

Class 2A Championship — Western Christian of Hull 25-19-25-13-16, Dike-New Hartford 21-25-21-25-14

Class 1A Championship — Ankeny Christian 21-19-28-26-15, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10

IOWA CITY — The Iowa football team’s defense looks to help turnaround the series against Purdue this week. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five meetings and during that span have averaged better than 26 points per game.

That’s Iowa corner Riley Moss who will go up against former Hawkeye receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy. Jones leads the Big Ten with 73 receptions.

Moss says his main focus is on winning the game.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams open the home portion of their schedule with the annual Konigsmark Klassic, named after the former Trojan men’s basketball coach. Looking at the full schedule for the weekend at the campus gym:

= Friday, Nov. 4

2 p.m. – Ellsworth vs. Minnesota North College-Itasca (women)

4 p.m. – Ellsworth vs. Minnesota North College-Itasca (men)

6 p.m. – NIACC vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (women)

8 p.m. – NIACC vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (men)

= Saturday, Nov. 5

11 a.m. – Ellsworth vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (women)

1 p.m. – Ellsworth vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (men)

3 p.m. – NIACC vs. Minnesota North College-Itasca (women)

5 p.m. – NIACC vs. Minnesota North College-Itasca (men)

You can hear tonight’s NIACC games on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.

IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says junior guard Ahron Ulis will play in Monday night’s season opener against Bethune-Cookman. Ulis was cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in downtown Iowa City and was suspended for the Hawkeyes’ exhibition game against Truman State.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes have been focused on defense since the opener.

Monday night’s game tips off at 6 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO