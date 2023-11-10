Friday November 10th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

– Friday — Iowa men vs. Alabama State — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

– Saturday — Iowa football vs. Rutgers — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

– Sunday — Iowa women at Northern Iowa — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

CEDAR FALLS — West Hancock is back into the state football championship game after a 39-14 win over Madrid in the Class A semifinals on Thursday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Eagles rolled up 261 yards rushing, led by Kale Zuehl, who carried the ball 23 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Mitchell Smith ran and passed for touchdowns in the second quarter and added two two-point conversions to give West Hancock a 16-0 lead. Jaxen Peterson then took the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a touchdown, with Zuehl capping off two long drives with one-yard touchdown runs. West Hancock is 11-1 on the season and will face Woodbury Central in next Thursday afternoon’s state title game at 1 o’clock, which you’ll hear on KGLO. Woodbury Central held off East Buchanan 28-20 in Thursday’s other Class A semifinal.

— High school football semifinal scores and schedule

== Class 4A Thursday

Lewis Central 31, North Polk 5

Western Dubuque 28, Bondurant-Farrer 21

== Class 1A today

10:00 — Waterloo Columbus (9-2) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)

1:00 — MFL-MarMac (10-1) vs. Underwood (10-1)

== Class 5A today

4:00 — West Des Moines Valley (6-5) vs. Southeast Polk (11-0)

7:00 — Ankeny Centennial (7-4) vs. Ankeny (8-3)

== Class 2A Saturday

10:00 — Monticello (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)

1:00 — Spirit Lake (10-1) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0)

== Class 3A Saturday

4:00 — Sioux City Bishop Heelan (10-1) vs. Creston (11-0)

7:00 — Williamsburg (10-1) vs. Solon (10-1)

CHARLOTTE — The Iowa Hawkeye women claimed a top ten showdown in Charlotte last night. Caitlin Clark scored 44 points and the 3rd-ranked Hawkeyes held off a late rally by 8th-ranked Virginia Tech for an 80-76 win in the Ally Tipoff, as you heard on KGLO. The Hawkeyes made only six of 26 from three point range but finished 18 of 22 at the foul line and outrebounded the Hokies 47-40. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Kylie Feuerbach scored all eight of her points off the bench in a minute and 10 second span in the third quarter as Iowa built a 10 point advantage.

The Hawkeyes visit UNI on Sunday.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men return to action tonight by hosting Alabama State. The Hawkeyes opened with a 110-68 victory over North Dakota while Alabama State dropped a 69-59 decision at Ole Miss.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Ten players saw 17 minutes of playing time against North Dakota and McCaffery says they are still in the process of defining roles.

After spending most of their life as teammates the Murray twins squared off as foes Wednesday night in the NBA. Keegan Murray played 31 minutes and scored nine points in Sacramento’s 121-118 overtime victory against Portland. Kris Murray went scoreless in nine minutes of action for the Trail Blazers.

You can hear the Iowa-Alabama State game tonight on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6 o’clock with the tipoff at 7 o’clock.

AMES — The Iowa State men closed the first half on a 13-0 run to blow the game open in a 102-47 win over Lindenwood as the Cyclones move to 2-0.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. Tamin Lipsey led the way with 21 points as the Cyclones had 52 points in the paint.

Iowa State hosts Idaho State on Sunday afternoon

IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins says depth on the defensive line has been a big factor for the Hawkeyes improving run defense. That unit will be tested on Saturday by a Rutgers ground attack that ranks second in the Big Ten by averaging nearly 185 yards per game.

Higgins says the defensive line is allowing the linebackers to run free.

With three games remaining the Hawkeyes control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Senior linebacker Kyler Fisher.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 on Saturday afternoon with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State will try to hand BYU a rare home loss at night when the teams collide in Provo Saturday night. Both teams are 5-4 overall but the Cougars are 4-0 at home.

That’s sophomore safety Malik Verdon who says the coaches have emphasized BYU’s success at home.

With two road wins already in the Big 12 senior linebacker Gerry Vaughn says the Cyclones look forward to the challenge.

Kickoff in Provo is scheduled for 9:15 Iowa time on Saturday night.