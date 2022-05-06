Friday May 6th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
== Friday — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
== Saturday — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
== Sunday — Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake track teams are the North Central Conference champions. The Clear Lake girls won their first title since 1998 with 165 points in the meet held at Lions Field, easily outdistancing Humboldt, who finished second with 99. Clear Lake had wins in seven events. Reese Brownlee won the long jump, the 200 and 400. Addison Doughan and Anna Feuerbach were first and second in both the 1500 and 3000 meters and were first and third in the 800. The Lions also won the sprint medley relay. Clear Lake won the boys meet in Iowa Falls with 150 points, with Algona finishing second with 110. The Lions had four first-place finishes: Jagger Schmitt won the 400 and long jump, Tanner Reimann won the 200, while the 4×800 relay also took first.
Click here to see NCC Girls results
Click here to see NCC Boys results
FOREST CITY — At the Top of Iowa Conference West track meet at Forest City, the host Indians won both team titles. The Forest City girls had 164 points, with Bishop Garrigan second with 116. The Forest City boys had 169 points, easily outdistancing West Hancock’s second place finish with 80.
Click here to see TOI West results
OSAGE — At the Top of Iowa East meet in Osage, the host Green Devils won the girls team title with 118 points. Nashua-Plainfield was second with 105 and St. Ansgar was third with 104. Newman was eighth with 16 points. On the boys side, St. Ansgar won the team title with 164 points, with Central Springs second with 126. Newman finished eighth with 16 points.
Click here to see TOI East results
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Austin Hays hit a home run with his bat and saved a run with his arm as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Hays hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the eighth, and Mountcastle followed with a solo shot of his own. Mountcastle also homered in the second, and Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo went deep as well for Baltimore. Hays threw Max Kepler out at the plate in the fourth. Byron Buxton homered for Minnesota.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez were out for the team’s game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19. A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday. Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins in the interim.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa may have a broken finger after he was struck by a pitch in Baltimore. The Twins said after the game that preliminary imaging showed the potential for a non-displaced fracture of Correa’s right middle finger. Correa is expected to have a CT scan Friday. The team will confirm a diagnosis then. Correa left Minnesota’s 5-3 loss to the Orioles in the seventh inning after a pitch appeared to hit his hand while he was still holding the handle of the bat. The ball bounced into play, and Correa was easily retired on a 1-3 putout.
FOREST CITY — Waldorf hosts the North Star Athletic Association baseball tournament beginning today. Waldorf associate athletic director Ryan Flickinger.
It is the first time Forest City has hosted the eight team, double-elimination tournament.
Flickinger says it takes a lot of help to host a tournament like this.
Waldorf is the fourth seed in the tournament and will face Valley City State of North Dakota early this afternoon as part of the first round. Bellevue of Nebraska is the tournament’s top seed.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes open a three game Big Ten series at home Friday afternoon against Purdue. The Hawkeyes are fourth in the league race with a record of 10-5. The Boilermakers are currently eighth with a record of 6-7.
That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes have the top pitching staff in the Big Ten while the Boilermakers are the league’s top hitting team.
Heller says the Hawkeyes need to pick it up offensively after plating only nine runs in the last four games.
The series opener is set for 4:05 this afternoon.