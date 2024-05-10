Friday May 10th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins at Toronto — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05

== SATURDAY — Minnesota Twins at Toronto — pre-game 1:30, first pitch 2:05

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins at Toronto — Inside Twins 11:30, pre-game 12:05, first pitch 12:35

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Margot highlighted a five-run first inning for Minnesota with a three-run double off Seattle ace Logan Gilbert, and the Twins beat the Mariners 11-1 to win their fifth consecutive series. Pablo López pitched into the seventh with a season-high 10 strikeouts to win his third straight start. Ryan Jeffers and Max Kepler each homered and drove in two runs and Margot matched his career high with five RBIs as the Twins won for the 15th time in 17 games. Gilbert gave up eight runs for his most since he was a rookie in 2021.

FORT DODGE — The NIACC baseball team is still alive in the back side of the Region 11 tournament bracket after dropping their first-round game Thursday but bouncing back with an extra-inning victory in the double-elimination tournament. NIACC fell to Iowa Central 8-5 in the opening round game, but used two runs in the seventh and four runs in the tenth to beat Northeast Community College 6-2. Alex Matchey drove in Trey Stocker with the go-ahead run with a single in the tenth with Darcy Barry following with a bases-clearing triple to give the Trojans the final spread. NIACC later tonight will play another elimination game. If top-seed Kirkwood tops fifth-seed DMACC Friday afternoon, the sixth-seed Trojans face the Bears. If DMACC upsets the Eagles, the Trojans face the Southeastern/Iowa Central loser.

IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says Cade Obermueller is expected to return to the mound tonight when the Hawkeyes open a Big Ten series at league leading Illinois. Obermueller missed his last two starts with a sore back.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes are 13-8 and currently fifth in the Big Ten. This will be their final conference series and they will be forced to wait a week to see if they qualify for the eight-team Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes close the regular season next weekend with a non-conference series against Florida International in Des Moines.

Illinois is the top hitting team in the Big Ten and has slammed 31 homers in posting a 13-5 record.

Heller says Hawkeye pitchers must limit walks against the Illini.

The series runs through Sunday.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls finished second at the Class 3A state qualifying track meet at Lions Field on Thursday. Decorah won the team title with 163 points, while the Lions finished second with 140 points. Automatic state qualifiers for Clear Lake included Reese Brownlee, who won the 400, 400 hurdles and long jump; Addison Doughan, who won the 1500 and 3000; and Anna Feuerbach who finished second in the 800. The Lions also picked up wins in the 800 sprint medley relay and 4×800, and finished second in the distance medley relay.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys finished third at the 3A state qualifying track meet at Lions Field last night. Decorah won the team title with 179 points, Algona was second with 127, with Clear Lake finishing with 116 points. Automatic state qualifiers for Clear Lake included Dylan Litzel, who won the high jump; Cooper Cooke who finished second in the 110 hurdles; and Jaxson McIntire who finished second in the 400. Clear Lake’s 4×100 relay team won that event, while the 4×200 and 800 sprint medley relay teams finished second.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls finished fourth while the Riverhawk boys finished fifth at the Class 4A state qualifying meet in Norwalk on Thursday. Dowling won the girls team title with 187 points, with Mason City having 69. The distance medley relay team was an automatic state qualifier as they finished second. Dowling also took the boys team title with 215 points, while Mason City had 68 points. Drew Hobart won the long jump event, while Cade Meyer finished second in the shot put.

ST. ANSGAR — The West Hancock boys and the St. Ansgar girls won the team titles at the 1A state qualifying track meet in St. Ansgar last night. On the boys side, West Hancock won with 144 points, St. Ansgar was second with 98, North Butler was third with 82.5. On the girls side, St. Ansgar had 128 points, Lake Mills was second with 93, followed by Northwood-Kensett with 90.

Click on the links above to view the full results of each meet

SHEFFIELD — The girls golf postseason starts with regional first round meets today in Classes 1A and 2A. Looking at where the local teams will be at:

== Class 1A at Sheffield — Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Butler, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork

== Class 1A at Fort Dodge — Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, North Iowa

== Class 2A at Clarion — Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== Class 2A at Clarmont (North Fayette Valley) — Osage

Regional final meets in all four classes will take place on May 15th.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Brendan Sullivan has announced his transfer from Northwestern to Iowa, a critical addition for a team that has one of its 2023 starting quarterbacks recovering from a major knee injury and saw the other leave after spring practice. Sullivan announced his decision on social media. Sullivan started four games and appeared in six for the Wildcats last season. Iowa had hoped to improve its offense with Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, who started the first five games before he tore the ACL in his left knee. Deacon Hill started the last nine games and entered the transfer portal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans on Thursday night. And when the former Iowa star made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. She had 12 points to help lead the Fever to an 83-80 preseason win over the Atlanta Dream. It was a moment Fever fans have dreaming about since they won the lottery in December.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves did the hard part by winning the first two games of their Western Conference semifinal series in Denver against the defending champion Nuggets. Now they get to play Game 3 at home in front of a raucous fan base celebrating the franchise’s advancement past the first round for just the second time ever.