Friday March 19th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round — 11:00 AM
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round — 11:00 AM
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men’s basketball — NCAA first round vs. Grand Canyon — pre-game 4:30, tipoff 5:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women’s basketball — NCAA first round vs. Central Michigan — pre-game 10:45, tipoff 11:00
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s basketball tournament second round — follows Iowa women’s basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA — Fifty years later Drake is moving on in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs roared back from a 12 point deficit to edge Wichita State 53-52 on Thursday. It happened on the 50th anniversary of Drake’s last NCAA Tournament win in 1971.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs overcame horrendous starts to both halves and won despite shooting under 38 percent for the game.
DeVries says the Bulldogs stayed in the game with solid defense.
Sophomore guard Joe Yesufu ignited the comeback by scoring 21 points.
Yesufu says everyone played a role in the win.
The Bulldogs improve to 26-4 and advance to play sixth seeded USC on Saturday at 3:30 Iowa time.
UNDATED (AP) — T.J. Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV. Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the hire. This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames and his first as head coach. He previously was an assistant under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm. Prohm was fired Tuesday after a 2-22 season in which the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12. Otzelberger left Iowa State in 2016 to become head coach at South Dakota State and has been at UNLV the past two seasons.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa is well positioned to end a 10-year team championship drought at the NCAA wrestling championships. The Hawks had eight of their 10 wrestlers reach the quarterfinals Friday and lead the team race with 33.5 points. Penn State is going for its fifth straight title and ninth in 10 years and was second with 28 points and seven quarterfinalists. Spencer Lee is the Iowa 125-pounder bidding for a third straight national title. He needed only 93 seconds to end his opening match against Virginia’s Patrick McCormick and he won by major decision over West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale. Iowa State had two make the quarterfinals with David Carr at 157 and 285-pounder Gannon Gremmel. Northern Iowa also had two make the quarterfinals with 125-pounder Brody Teske of Fort Dodge and 184-pounder Parker Keckeisen.
ESTHERVILLE – The NIACC volleyball team stopped Iowa Lakes 3-0 Thursday night in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest. NIACC won 25-12, 25-15, 25-21.
NIACC received 16 kills, five digs, two ace serves and one block from freshman Grace Tobin. Becca Steffen accumulated 24 assists, seven kills, two ace serves and two blocks.
Also for the Lady Trojans Bri Powers had 11 digs, Samantha Coron had two kills, four assists and five digs, Emily Wittnebel had 10 digs and Megan Hollander had three kills and two blocks.
NIACC is 8-8 overall and in the conference and will return to action Sunday in a conference match at DMACC.