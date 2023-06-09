KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday June 9th “The Midday Report”

June 9, 2023 12:36PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder faces parole revocation hearing next week
3

Motorcycle accident seriously injures Mason City man
4

Mason City man's murder, arson trial set to start next week after motion for delay denied
5

Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night