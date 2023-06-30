Friday June 30th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:05

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A district baseball, Newman vs. BCLUW — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Baltimore — Inside Twins 10:00, pre-game 10:30, first pitch 11:05

MASON CITY — The top-ranked Newman baseball team wrapped up a perfect Top of Iowa Conference season with a 5-4 win at home last night over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The Knights finished 16-0 in the conference and are 28-3 overall. They wrap up the regular season tonight hosting Dike-New Hartford and then they jump right into tournament play on Saturday hosting BCLUW in a Class 1A district quarterfinal.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Clear Lake was held to two hits as they fell to Mediapolis 6-2 last night in a non-conference baseball game played in Cedar Rapids at the Mt. Mercy Alumni Coaches Classic. The Lions drop to 13-11 overall and host Algona tonight to wrap up North Central Conference play as well as the regular season. The varsity game will start a half-hour earlier than scheduled at 7 o’clock. The 2013 state championship team will be recognized on their 10th anniversary of capturing the Class 3A state title.

— other baseball last night

Charles City 16, St. Ansgar 6

North Fayette Valley 17, Nashua-Plainfield 7

— Tournament play opens in baseball Saturday night with Class 1A and 2A district quarterfinals:

== Class 1A District 3

7:00 — BCLUW at Newman

7:00 — South Hamilton at Colo-Nesco

5:00 at Collins-Maxwell — Madrid vs. Baxter

7:00 at Collins-Maxwell — AGWSR vs. Collins-Maxwell

== Class 1A DIstrict 4

5:00 at St. Ansgar — Riceville vs. Northwood-Kensett

7:00 at St. Ansgar — Rockford vs. St. Ansgar

5:00 at Lake Mills — Central Springs vs. North Butler

7:00 at Lake Mills — Lake Mills vs. West Fork

== Class 1A District 2

5:00 at Algona — West Hancock vs. Harris-Lake Park

7:00 at Algona — Bishop Garrigan vs. St. Edmond

5:00 at Newell-Fonda — North Iowa vs. West Bend-Mallard

7:00 at Newell-Fonda — GTRA vs. Newell-Fonda

== Class 2A District 4 at Garner

5:00 — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Southeast Valley

7:00 — Belmond-Klemme vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== Class 2A District 6 at Monona

5:00 — Osage vs. Crestwood

7:00 — MFL-Mar-Mac vs. North Fayette Valley

— high school softball Thursday

West Fork 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Estherville Lincoln Central 12, Forest City 0

— Classes 1A and 2A have opening round regional softball games tonight. Looking at games involving area teams:

== Class 1A Region 2

Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan

North Iowa at West Hancock

== Class 1A Region 6

Rockford at St. Ansgar

Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler

== Class 2A Region 5

Belmond-Klemme at Aplington-Parkersburg

DES MOINES — The final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings in Classes 1A and 2A were released on Thursday heading into tonight’s tournament games:

== Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Martensdale-St. Marys 22-4 1

2 North Linn 32-5 2

3 Southeast Warren 22-6 3

4 Newell-Fonda 26-7 4

5 Wayne 18-8 5

6 Remsen St. Mary’s 21-1 6

7 Clarksville 25-1 7

8 Sigourney 22-4 8

9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20-11 9

10 Logan-Magnolia 20-3 10

11 Earlham 28-7 11

12 Twin Cedars 18-5 12

13 Mason City Newman Catholic 26-7 13

14 Griswold 24-3 14

15 Exira-EHK 20-3 15

Dropped Out: None

== Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Regina 24-7 1

2 Van Meter 30-5 2

3 Central Springs 22-5 3

4 Lisbon 29-7 4

5 Interstate 35 21-12 5

6 West Monona 25-5 6

7 Cascade 26-9 7

8 Missouri Valley 26-3 8

9 Wilton 26-8 9

10 North Union 20-6 11

11 Sioux Central 23-5 12

12 Northeast 19-11 11

13 Osage 25-8 NR

14 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 24-11 NR

15 Wapsie Valley 21-7 13

Dropped Out: Louisa-Muscatine (13), Ridge View (15)

The final Class 3A, 4A and 5A rankings will be released on Monday

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa star Caitlin Clark says time management has been the key as she mixes in basketball workouts with public appearances. The national player of the year was in Los Angeles this week to accept the Honda Award as the nation’s top female college athlete and next week will be in the Quad Cities to play golf in the Pro-Am leading up to the John Deere Classic. Clark says she enjoys being busy even with the demands on her time.

Clark says she is trying to soak it all in.

Clark says her family has been very supportive.

Clark was named the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says a star studded recruiting class will help the Cyclones be better on offense next season. The Cyclones are built on defense and led the Big 12 in that category last season but had their struggles on offense. They were last in the Big 12 at just under 67 points per game and connected on only 33% from three point range.

Otzelberger says additional ball handlers at guard will help open up the court and take some pressure off sophomore point guard Tamin Lipsey.

Lipsey says the additional ball handers will make the Cyclones more effective on offense.

The Cyclones were 19-14 last season and lost to Pitt in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.