Friday June 26th Local Sports

BUFFALO CENTER — The North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center has temporarily suspended the school’s baseball season after some of the players reported symptoms related to COVID-19. According to an email from Superintendent Joe Erickson, testing will be completed of the players, and at this time out of caution and with the guidance of public health officials, the school will suspend baseball activities until at least this coming Monday. He says as more information is gathered, decisions will be passed along to the community. The North Iowa team’s Twitter account states that they’ve had two players with flu-like symptoms, both have been tested for COVID, one has already come back negative, with the other result anticipated to be back today.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines were not played after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Officials with the park, which is home to the Triple-A minor league Iowa Cubs, say all staff at the ballpark will now undergo testing for COVID-19. Ankeny Christian and Orient Macksburg, as well as Indianola and Gilbert, had been scheduled to play at the park.
FOREST CITY — Newman scored nine times in the second on their way to a 17-2, five-inning win at Forest City last night in Top of Iowa Conference baseball. Matthew Henrich picked up the win, striking out five. Newman is 6-1 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett tonight.
— other baseball
Clear Lake 13, Lake Mills 3
Central Springs 12, North Union 8
West Hancock 17, West Bend-Mallard 5
Wapsie Valley 9, St. Ansgar 5
Nashua-Plainfield 6, New Hampton 5
Humboldt 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Algona 9, Spirit Lake 4
St. Edmond 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2
FOREST CITY — Paige Leininger and Emma Weiner each had three runs batted in to lead Newman to a 13-0, four-inning win last night at Forest City. Leah Martinez and Hailey Worman also knocked in two runs each as the Knights pounded out 14 hits. Leininger struck out three and only allowed two hits to pick up the win. Newman is now 9-1 on the season and will host Northwood-Kensett tonight
— other softball scores
Central Springs 14, North Union 3
Clarksville 13, Rockford 1
Charles City 9, St. Ansgar 6
West Hancock 16, West Bend-Mallard 15
Humboldt 4, Bishop Garrigan 3
Algona 3, South Central Calhoun 1
Southeast Valley 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 2
2020 THIRD Softball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 25
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Collins-Maxwell 7-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 5-1 2
3 Clarksville 5-0 3
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 6-1 5
5 Wayne 6-2 4
6 Lynnville-Sully 7-0 6
7 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 4-0 8
8 Akron-Westfield 8-0 10
9 AGWSR 5-1 9
10 Lisbon 6-1 12
11 Mason City Newman Catholic 8-1 7
12 Winfield-Mount Union 3-1 13
13 Exira-EHK 8-0 NR
14 Twin Cedars 7-3 NR
15 Central City 3-3 11
Dropped Out: North Mahaska (14), Martensdale-St. Mary’s (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 9-0 1
2 Louisa-Muscatine 8-1 2
3 Ogden 6-0 3
4 Jesup 5-0 5
5 Mount Ayr 4-1 4
6 Central Springs 7-2 6
7 Northeast 6-0 10
8 West Lyon 5-0 11
9 West Monona 5-1 7
10 Earlham 6-2 9
11 West Sioux 3-2 8
12 Wilton 5-0 NR
13 Interstate 35 3-2 12
14 Underwood 7-1 NR
15 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Beckman Catholic (13), Durant (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 5-0 1
2 Humboldt 5-0 2
3 Albia 7-0 5
4 Williamsburg 7-2 3
5 Mount Vernon 7-2 6
6 Algona 7-0 10
7 West Liberty 5-1 8
8 North Polk 3-1 11
9 Anamosa 3-1 4
10 Spirit Lake 6-1 7
11 Atlantic 7-1 10
12 Crestwood 3-0 13
13 West Burlington/Notre Dame 2-1 14
14 Solon 7-3 NR
15 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (12), Nevada (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Carlisle 8-1 1
2 North Scott 4-2 2
3 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 5
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-0 6
5 ADM 3-2 4
6 West Delaware 8-4 7
7 Charles City 4-1 9
8 Oskaloosa 3-3 3
9 Winterset 8-0 10
10 Fairfield 6-1 11
11 Harlan 8-1 13
12 Western Dubuque 5-1 NR
13 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 NR
14 Norwalk 4-3 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 6-4 14
Dropped Out: Ballard (8), Decorah (12), Webster City (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Fort Dodge 11-2 1
2 Waukee 10-0 5
3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1 4
4 Iowa City High 6-2 2
5 Johnston 6-4 3
6 West Des Moines Valley 9-1 6
7 Indianola 7-0 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 6-0 9
9 Pleasant Valley 5-3 8
10 Ottumwa 3-4 11
11 Ankeny Centennial 9-2 10
12 Muscatine 5-1 12
13 Bettendorf 7-1 15
14 Southeast Polk 6-2 14
15 Ankeny 9-3 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says a decision by Luka Garza is coming soon. Garza is testing the NBA Draft after a season in which he was named the Big Ten player of the year.
McCaffery says Garza is back in Iowa City for workouts.
McCaffery says Garza is weighing all his options.
McCaffery made his comments during a Facebook Live session with the National I-Club.