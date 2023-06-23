Friday June 23rd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:40

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, first pitch 7:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10

== SUNDAY

– AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — Inside Twins 11:30, pre-game 12:00, first pitch 12:40

– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball at Newman — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 3:50, first pitch 4:00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for Minnesota’s first complete-game shutout in five years, Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game and the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0. Ryan pitched his first complete game in 47 big league starts, striking out nine, walking none and facing no more than four batters in an inning. He pitched Minnesota’s first complete game since José Berríos’ six-hitter against the Chicago White Sox on June 7, 2018, and first complete-game shutout since José Berríos’ three-hitter at Baltimore on April 1, 2018. Buxton hit a 466-foot home run in the first inning and a 465-foot drive in the third.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. The 35-year-old left-hander was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He was released by the Rangers on Sept. 4 and had been a free agent. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 101-91 with a 3.98 ERA in 257 starts and 11 relief appearances. He’s been working with performance coaches at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Washington.

MASON CITY — 7th-ranked Don Bosco scored in all but the first inning as they routed top-ranked Newman 18-7 last night in a matchup of Class 1A ranked teams in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. After falling behind 1-0 after the second inning, the Dons scored five runs in the third, four in the fourth, and three runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings as the leaders of the Iowa Star Conference North Division improved to 21-4 on the season. Newman drops to 24-3 and will travel to Northwood-Kensett tonight before hosting Mason City High in their annual crosstown rivalry contest on Sunday. You can hear Sunday’s contest on KGLO starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 3:50 with the first pitch scheduled for 4 o’clock.

WATERLOO — Mason City High split their Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheader last night at Waterloo East, picking up the opener 17-5 in five innings before dropping the nightcap 3-2. Alex Deets and Kaden Tyler had home runs while Jace Berding struck out six on the mound. Mason City is 21-10 on the season and 13-7 in the conference. They are off until Sunday when they travel to Newman.

— other baseball

Decorah 5, Clear Lake 1

Nashua-Plainfield 9, Osage 7

West Hancock 8, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 15-11, Charles City 0-10

Iowa Falls-Alden 15, Southeast Valley 12

— high school softball last night

#13/1A Newman 2, Clear Lake 1

Mason City 19-18, Waterloo East 0-0

#3/2A Central Springs 1, #10/2A North Union 0

St. Ansgar 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5

Osage 30, Nashua-Plainfield 1

North Butler 4, Riceville 3

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22, West Hancock 1

FIFTH Iowa High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, June 22, 2023

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Martensdale-St. Marys 20-4 2

2 North Linn 25-5 1

3 Southeast Warren 19-4 3

4 Newell-Fonda 21-6 4

5 Wayne 16-6 5

6 Remsen St. Mary’s 18-1 7

7 Clarksville 21-0 9

8 Sigourney 17-4 8

9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 17-10 6

10 Logan-Magnolia 16-3 10

11 Earlham 21-6 14

12 Twin Cedars 14-4 15

13 Mason City Newman 22-6 11

14 Griswold 20-1 13

15 Exira-EHK 18-2 12

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Regina 18-5 1

2 Van Meter 25-5 4

3 Central Springs 18-5 2

4 Lisbon 23-5 4

5 Interstate 35 17-11 8

6 West Monona 18-5 3

7 Cascade 19-9 10

8 Missouri Valley 22-2 9

9 Wilton 21-8 7

10 North Union 17-5 6

11 Northeast 12-9 11

12 Sioux Central 17-5 12

13 Wapsie Valley 20-6 NR

14 Jesup 17-8 13

15 South Hardin 22-6 14

Dropped Out: Waterloo Columbus (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Williamsburg 24-3 1

2 Davenport Assumption 23-4 2

3 Mount Vernon 20-5 5

4 Davis County 17-1 3

5 Estherville Lincoln Central 24-1 4

6 Dubuque Wahlert 20-6 6

7 Saydel 15-3 7

8 Chariton 17-3 10

9 Solon 17-10 8

10 West Lyon 18-2 9

11 Benton Community 19-12 NR

12 Albia 16-6 11

13 Greene County 16-5 14

14 Grinnell 15-9 12

15 West Liberty 14-6 NR

Dropped Out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (13), Center Point-Urbana (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Carlisle 21-2 1

2 North Polk 21-3 4

3 Fort Dodge 19-6 3

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 21-5 2

5 Norwalk 20-4 7

6 Indianola 19-8 6

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-7 10

8 Western Dubuque 21-7 5

9 Winterset 19-10 8

10 North Scott 15-8 9

11 ADM 18-8 NR

12 Burlington 16-7 11

13 Maquoketa 18-6 NR

14 Gilbert 14-9 12

15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-5 14

Dropped Out; Clear Creek-Amana (13), Storm Lake (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Ankeny Centennial 22-4 1

2 Waukee Northwest 19-7 3

3 Ankeny 20-6 2

4 Muscatine 22-2 4

5 Southeast Polk 22-8 6

6 West Des Moines Valley 22-7 7

7 Bettendorf 15-8 8

8 Linn-Mar 18-8 5

9 Pleasant Valley 18-7 9

10 Johnston 17-10 10

11 Dubuque Hempstead 21-8 11

12 Waukee 14-17 NR

13 Des Moines Lincoln 22-8 12

14 Iowa City Liberty 13-10 14

15 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-13 NR

Dropped Out: Ottumwa (13), Dubuque Senior (15)

IOWA CITY — Former Iowa star Kris Murray is a Portland Trail Blazer. Murray was taken by the Blazers with the 23rd pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. He is coming off a junior season with the Hawkeyes in which he averaged better than 20 points and nearly eight rebounds.

Murray on getting the call that he had been drafted.

Murray knew Portland was a possible landing spot.

Murray has gone from lightly recruited out of Cedar Rapids Prairie High School to a first round draft pick.

Murray’s brother Keegan just finished up his rookie season at Sacramento, garnering NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has gone to court in hopes of preventing the Iowa High School Sports Network from charging viewers for streaming of championship events in six sports, beginning with next month’s state baseball tournament. Tom Keating is executive director of the IHSAA and says he voiced concern about imposing a fee for viewership before Tuesday’s announcement.

The network has held the rights to boys championship events since 2010 and the current agreement runs through 2029. The association has filed a petition in Polk County District Court asking permission to stream the games for free if the network does not.

Despite the current rift Keating sees no problem working with the IHSSN moving forward.

In a written statement, Iowa High School Sports Network vice president Ric Silvestrini says they were disappointed to learn of the lawsuit, and reminds fans they’ll still be able to watch championship games on broadcast television for free. Silvestrini says under the new pay-per-view platform, accessing their broadcasts via streaming devices will require a nominal fee which is in-line with current market rates and the cost of actually attending the event live.