Friday July 29th Local Sports
MASON CITY — Several area athletes have been named to All-State softball teams released by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Thursday:
== In Class 2A, Central Springs landed three players on the first team while another player on the second team. Seniors Madisyn Kelley and Kaylea Fessler as well as junior Cooper Klaahsen were named to the first team while senior Ashlyn Hoeft was named as a second-team all-stater. Also being named as all-staters in Class 2A were Ashley Halbach of Osage and Libby Trewin of West Fork to the second team; while Natalie Brandenburg of Lake Mills, Leah Grimm of Osage and Kalli Trewin of West Fork to the third team.
== In Class 1A, Newman had three players honored with Emma Weiner and Emily Opsvedt named to the second team while Madi Elwood was named to the honorable mention squad. Other area athletes in Class 1A who were honored include: Kiya Johnson of North Butler to the second team; Mallory Juhl of St. Ansgar to the third team; and named to the honorable mention squad were Lainie Bouillon of Nashua-Plainfield; Lily Fair and Madison Mauer of Riceville; Chloe Rooney of Rockford; and Kennedy Schwiesow of St. Ansgar
== A couple of Charles City players were named to Class 4A teams with Rachel Chambers making the second team and Lydia Staudt to the third team.
You can find the entire list of all-state softball players by clicking here
MASON CITY — Mason City hosts the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series for the second time. Roosevelt Field hosted the event in 2016, and this is the first time the association has held the All-Star Series since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seniors are divided into four teams for the three-day event. Mason City High’s Carter Thomas and Cooper Wiemann will play for the Large Schools West squad, while Clear Lake’s Jett Neuberger will play for the Small Schools East squad. Former Forest City athlete Reese Moore, who moved to Van Meter, will play for the Small Schools West squad. You can hear all six of this weekend’s games on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com:
== Friday
5:00 — Small Schools West vs. Large Schools West
7:00 — Small Schools East vs. Large Schools East
== Saturday
2:30 — Small West vs. Small East
4:30 — Large West vs. Large East
== Sunday
10:00 AM — Small West vs. Large East
12:30 PM — Small East vs. Large West
AMES — One college football preview magazine believes Iowa State will exceed expectations this season. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview says while the numbers point to a rebuilding year, he believes the Cyclones will excel in the role of the hunter.
Steele says ISU coach Matt Campbell is confident in the offense despite the loss of some key players.
Steele says the defense will remain sound and he expects another winning season.
The Cyclones open the season at home on September 3rd against Southeast Missouri.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes are looking at various options at point guard. Jordan Bohannon exhausted his eligibility and Joe Toussaint transferred to West Virginia leaving junior Aharon Ulis as the most experienced at the point. Freshman Dasonte Bowen also could have an impact. The native of Boston is spending this summer learning from the veterans.
Bowen says is trying to get ready for the physical challenge of playing at the college level.
Bowen says the college game is much different than what he is used to.
As a native of Boston, Bowen says he is adjusting to life in the Midwest.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery believes the options at point guard are good ones.
Iowa was 26-10 this past season.