      Weather Alert
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. HEAT ADVISORY for the rest of listening area from 1 PM to 8 PM Saturday.

Friday July 17th KGLO Morning News

Jul 17, 2020 @ 7:25am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday July 17th

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team