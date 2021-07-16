Friday July 16th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== Friday
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — doubleheader — POSTPONED
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 4A baseball substate quarterfinal — Fort Dodge at Mason City — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 3A baseball substate quarterfinal — Clear Lake at Algona — pre-game 6:45, first pitch 7:00
== Saturday
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit —- doubleheader — game one pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10; game two pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A baseball district final — Northwood-Kensett at Newman — 7:00
== Sunday
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — Inside Twins 11:00, pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
CHICAGO — Former Newman and NIACC standout Bryce Ball has been traded from the Atlanta Braves minor league organization to the Chicago Cubs for major league outfielder Joc Pederson. Ball was a 24th-round pick for the Braves in 2019 and has compiled a .377 on-base percentage over two seasons in the minors. This season playing for High Class A Rome Georgia, Ball is hitting .207 with a .750 on-base plus slugging percentage. The Braves traded the highly touted prospect for Pederson, who was desperately needed as an outfielder after an injury to Ronald Acuna. Pederson was hitting .230 with 11 homers in 73 games.
— High school tournament baseball continues this weekend with Classes 3A and 4A starting tournament play with substate quarterfinal round games, while Classes 1A and 2A will have district championship contests:
== Class 4A Substate 2 tonight
Fort Dodge at Mason City (KGLO 7:00 PM)
Ames at Southeast Polk
Des Moines Lincoln at #4 Dowling
== Class 3A Substate 2 tonight
Clear Lake at Algona (KRIB, 7:00 PM)
Eagle Grove at #6 Webster City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Waverly-Shell Rock
Charles City at Humboldt
== Class 1A Substate 2 Saturday
District 3 — Northwood-Kensett at #1 Newman (KGLO, 7:00 PM)
District 4 — South Winneshiek at Kee
== Class 2A Substate 3
District 6 — New Hampton at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
District 5 — South Hamilton at #1 Roland-Story
AMES — Iowa State running back Breece Hall says the Cyclones are not focused on lofty expectations as they get ready for the season. Coming off a win in the Fiesta Bowl, ISU is picked to finish second in the Big 12 preseason poll and is considered a contender for the College Football Playoff.
Hall says with 25 seniors on the roster the experience should help.
Iowa State opens September 4th at home against UNI.
IOWA CITY — With the roster set, the Iowa basketball team is focused on next season. Joe Wieskamp announced this month he will stay in the NBA Draft and bypass his senior season. He is one of several key players gone from last year’s team.
That’s sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery who says a lot of role players will need to step up. That includes junior Joe Toussaint (two-sahnt) who moves into the starting point guard spot.
Jordan Bohannon took advantage of the added year provided by COVID and moves into the off guard spot.
Bohannon says despite some key losses he likes the potential.
Iowa finished last season with a 22-9 record.
AMES — Iowa State center Xavier Foster is taking part in summer workouts after having his freshman season cut short by injury. The seven-footer from Oskaloosa was limited to seven games after undergoing season-ending foot surgery.
That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says Foster will be a key as the Cyclones place a renewed emphasis on defense.
Iowa State was 2-22 last season.