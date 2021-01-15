Friday January 15th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City at Ankeny Centennial — postponed
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond — postponed
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Northwestern — pre-game 10:00, tipoff 11:00
2020-21 SEVENTH Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 14, 2021
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 13-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 10-1 2
3 St. Ansgar 10-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 13-0 4
5 MMCRU 9-1 5
6 Exira-EHK 11-0 7
7 Collins-Maxwell 10-0 8
8 Montezuma 13-1 9
9 Springville 11-2 6
10 Winfield-Mount Union 11-0 11
11 Burlington Notre Dame 9-1 13
12 North Mahaska 8-1 14
13 Logan-Magnolia 9-3 12
14 Turkey Valley 10-4 NR
15 Woodbury Central 11-3 NR
Dropped Out: CAM (10), AGWSR (15)
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 12-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 10-0 2
3 West Branch 9-1 3
4 North Linn 10-1 4
5 Nodaway Valley 10-0 5
6 West Hancock 10-1 6
7 Treynor 12-1 8
8 Denver 8-3 7
9 Central Lyon 11-1 11
10 Bellevue 12-1 13
11 Grundy Center 8-2 9
12 Underwood 12-1 14
13 Sioux Central 8-3 NR
14 Jesup 10-2 12
15 Cascade 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (10), MFL-Mar-Mac (15)
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 12-0 1
2 Des Moines Christian 12-1 2
3 Unity Christian 9-1 3
4 Center Point-Urbana 10-2 4
5 Clear Lake 10-1 5
6 Osage 9-1 6
7 West Burlington 12-0 7
8 West Lyon 9-1 8
9 West Liberty 7-3 9
10 Panorama 9-2 10
11 Roland-Story 7-3 11
12 Solon 9-3 13
13 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 7-1 NR
14 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-2 14
15 Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 15
Dropped Out: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (12)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 9-1 1
2 Ballard 10-0 2
3 Gilbert 11-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2 5
5 Central DeWitt 8-1 4
6 North Scott 7-1 7
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-2 6
8 Creston 9-3 12
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 14
10 Bondurant-Farrar 7-3 9
11 Denison-Schleswig 8-2 8
12 Harlan 9-3 11
13 Dubuque Wahlert 5-4 10
14 Clear Creek-Amana 8-2 NR
15 Winterset 6-4 NR
Dropped Out: Grinnell (13), Benton (15)
Class 5A
1 Johnston 4-0 2
2 Waukee 3-1 1
3 Waterloo West 8-1 3
4 Cedar Falls 9-1 6
5 Southeast Polk 6-2 5
6 Ankeny Centennial 6-1 4
7 Iowa City West 3-3 7
8 Iowa City High 4-2 8
9 Davenport North 2-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 10
11 Cedar Rapids Washington 7-1 11
12 Dowling Catholic 6-2 12
13 West Des Moines Valley 2-3 13
14 Indianola 10-1 14
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Dubuque Senior (15)
IOWA CITY — Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon has regained his confidence and that has been a big part of 5th-ranked Iowa’s four-game winning streak. After missing most of last season with a second hip surgery, Bohannon started slowly this season.
But during the last four games the former Linn-Mar standout has averaged 18 and-a-half points and is shooting 63 percent from three point range.
Bohannon feels more confident. He had a career high 14 assists in Sunday’s win over Minnesota and was named the Big Ten co-player of the week.
Bohannon is climbing the Iowa and Big Ten career lists for three pointers and assists.
The Hawkeyes had last night’s game with Michigan State postponed due to COVID issues with the Spartans. The Hawkeyes return to action this weekend at Northwestern. That game was moved from Sunday to Monday, and then back to Sunday, with tipoff time now at 11:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Four nationally ranked wrestling teams meet in Ames Sunday for a series of duals as 10th-ranked Iowa State and 20th-ranked UNI compete against ninth-ranked Missouri and #11 Arizona State. ISU is off to a 3-0 start but the schedule gets much tougher for coach Kevin Dresser’s team.
Dresser says it is a step up in competition.
UNI opened with wins over South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Panther coach Doug Schwab is thrilled to have the season underway.
Wrestling starts at 2 o’clock on Sunday.