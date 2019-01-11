Friday January 11th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City High at Fort Dodge — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — girls 6:15, boys follow

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Ohio State — pre-game 12:30, tipoff 1:30

AM-1300 KGLO — NFL Divisional Playoff Games — Indianapolis at Kansas City, followed by Dallas at Los Angeles Rams — joined in progress after Iowa basketball

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — NFL Divisional Playoff Games — Los Angeles Chargers at New England, followed by Philadelphia at New Orleans — 11:30

CLEAR LAKE — Drew Enke scored 21 points to lead #2/3A Clear Lake to a 58-47 win over Waverly-Shell Rock in a non-conference boys basketball game, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB last night. The Lions held a 25-22 lead at the half and outscored the Go-Hawks 33-25 in the second half, helped by 21-29 free throw shooting. Clear Lake is now 11-0 and will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL as part of a North Central Conference girl-boy doubleheader tonight that starts at 6:15 on KRIB.

— other boys basketball

North Butler 57, North Iowa 52

— girls basketball

North Butler 55, North Iowa 40

DES MOINES — 1/10/19 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 11-0 1

2 West Hancock 13-0 2

3 Montezuma 12-1 3

4 Seymour 10-0 4

5 Lynnville-Sully 11-2 5

6 Clarksville 11-1 8

7 CAM 10-1 9

8 Janesville 10-2 7

9 AGWSR 6-4 6

10 North Mahaska 9-2 10

11 Colo-Nesco 9-1 11

12 Marquette Catholic 13-2 12

13 Kingsley-Pierson 11-1 13

14 Westwood 11-2 NR

15 Kee 11-2 14

Dropped Out: Ar-We-Va (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 10-0 1

2 Treynor 11-0 2

3 Central Decatur 11-0 3

4 Cherokee 12-0 4

5 South Central Calhoun 13-0 5

6 Panorama 11-0 6

7 Bellevue 14-0 7

8 Cascade 12-1 8

9 North Linn 12-0 9

10 Dike-New Hartford 8-2 11

11 Van Buren 10-2 13

12 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-1 10

13 West Branch 12-2 14

14 Wilton 13-1 1

15 Saint Ansgar 12-1 NR

Dropped Out: Martensdale-St, Mary (13)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 11-1 1

2 Osage 11-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 10-1 3

4 Clear Lake 8-3 4

5 Algona 9-1 5

6 Des Moines Christian 9-2 6

7 Central Lee 12-2 7

8 Waukon 10-1 8

9 Iowa Falls-Alden 11-1 9

10 Crestwood 8-4 13

11 Roland-Story 8-4 11

12 Okoboji 11-2 10

13 Shenandoah 8-4 12

14 Davenport Assumption 8-5 NR

15 Creston 6-4 NR

Dropped Out: Monticello (14), Red Oak (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Marion 11-0 1

2 North Scott 11-2 3

3 Mason City 8-3 2

4 Grinnell 10-1 4

5 Lewis Central 10-0 6

6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-4 5

7 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2 8

8 Bishop Heelan 7-2 11

9 LeMars 7-3 7

10 Central DeWitt 10-2 10

11 Gilbert 8-4 14

12 Denison-Schleswig 10-1 15

13 Ballard 10-2 13

14 Glenwood 8-3 NR

15 Knoxville 10-2 9

Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (12)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 10-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 11-1 4

3 Johnston 11-2 2

4 West Des Moines Valley 10-2 6

5 Waukee 8-3 5

6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-2 8

7 Cedar Falls 10-1 3

8 Dowling Catholic 7-4 9

9 Pleasant Valley 13-0 10

10 Cedar Rapids Washington 10-1 7

11 Iowa City West 8-2 11

12 Ankeny Centennial 8-4 12

13 Urbandale 8-5 NR

14 Ames 6-6 13

15 Ankeny 6-6 NR

Dropped Out: Waterloo West (14), Davenport North (15)

WEST LAFAYETTE — The 17th ranked Iowa Hawkeye women were outscored 22-16 in the final quarter in a 62-57 loss at Purdue, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO last night. Iowa made only three of 17 shots from three point range.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes were also outrebounded 36-30 as they fall to 2-2 in the Big Ten.

Megan Gustafson fouled out but had 19 points, while Hannah Stewart added 17 to lead Iowa. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had six points in 33 minutes of play. Iowa is 11-4 overall and travel to Minnesota on Monday in a game you’ll hear starting at 5:45 on AM-1300 KGLO

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says junior forward Tyler Cook is day-to-day heading into Saturday’s game against 16th ranked Ohio State. The Hawkeyes’ leading scorer and rebounder missed Wednesday night’s victory at Northwestern with a sore knee.

Cook’s absence means McCaffery is forced to juggle some positions to maintain an eight-man rotation.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3 in the Big Ten and 13-3 overall.

AMES — The 20th ranked Iowa State Cyclones look to bounce back at home on Saturday against Kansas State. The Cyclones are coming off a 73-70 loss at Baylor and next up host a K-State team that is 1-2 in the league race after a win at home against West Virginia.

That’s Iowa State coach Steve Prohm who says the Cyclones will need a better effort on defense.

The Cyclones are 2-1 in the Big 12.

DES MOINES — With Nick Norton sidelined for the season Noah Thomas takes over the point guard spot at Drake. The sophomore from Australia responded with a career-high 24 points in Tuesday’s win over Southern Illinois.

Drake coach Darian DeVries says Thomas went from averaging 10 minutes per game to playing 37 minutes against the Salukis.

Devries says his new role brings subtle changes to the offense.

The Bulldogs return to action Sunday with a visit to Northern Iowa.

HAMPTON — Clear Lake won a pair of North Central Conference wrestling duals last night at Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Lions and the Bulldogs tied at 36-36 in the first dual of the night, but Clear Lake won the dual on the fourth tiebreaking criteria, most pins. Clear Lake then beat Iowa Falls-Alden 57-15. Clear Lake will travel to the Osage Duals on Saturday. Hampton-Dumont-CAL beat Iowa Falls-Alden 52-15 in the other dual.

PLEASANT HILL — Southeast Polk won 11 of 14 matches in beating Mason City last night 56-13. Mason City winners were Troy Monahan who picked up a pin at 285, Jace Rhodes who had a major decision at 106, and Colby Schriever who had a decision at 138. Mason City travels to the Ankeny Invitational on Saturday.

— Top of Iowa Conference quadrangulars

@ Belmond

Newman 39, Belmond-Klemme 30

Newman 66, West Fork 3

Newman 54, North Union 24

Belmond-Klemme 59, West Fork 15

Belmond-Klemme 63, North Union 12

North Union 30, West Fork 27

@ Britt

Central Springs 52, North Butler-Clarksville 18

Central Springs 48, West Hancock 33

Central Springs 55, Nashua-Plainfield 21

West Hancock 42, North Butler-Clarksville 30

West Hancock 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Nashua-Plainfield 39, North Butler-Clarksville 38

@ St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar 42, Forest City 33

St. Ansgar 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

St. Ansgar 46, Northwood-Kensett 32

Northwood-Kensett 40, Forest City 39

Northwood-Kensett 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Forest City 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

@ Osage

Lake Mills 35, Osage 33

Lake Mills 48, Eagle Grove 24

Lake Mills 84, Rockford 0

Osage 84, Rockford 0

Osage 64, Eagle Grove 17

Eagle Grove 66, Rockford 18