Friday February 4th “The Midday Report”

Feb 4, 2022 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday February 4th

 

Trending
Authorities search for Mason City man after he successfully flees during pursuit
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Judge says lawsuit by City of Mason City against building owner may move forward
Britt man accused of Cerro Gordo County convenience store robberies pleads guilty to no-contact order violation
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
