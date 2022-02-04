Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Friday February 4th “The Midday Report”
Feb 4, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Friday February 4th
KGLO News
·
Fri Feb 4 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Authorities search for Mason City man after he successfully flees during pursuit
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Judge says lawsuit by City of Mason City against building owner may move forward
Britt man accused of Cerro Gordo County convenience store robberies pleads guilty to no-contact order violation
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us